iPhone’s classic battery indicator could make a comeback for iPhone 14 Pro models – 9to5Mac

September 3

José Adorno

– Sep. 3rd 2022 5:23 am PT

@joseadorno

In just a few days, Apple will unveil the next generation of iPhones with the iPhone 14 series. Last-minute rumors say the company will ditch the notch for the iPhone Pro models and go with a hole-punch + pill cutout that will look like a pill. A report acknowledges that this new design could bring back the classic battery indicator on the status bar.



According to information shared with MacRumors in its forum, an anonymous leaker claimed that iPhone 14 Pro with iOS 16 will bring back the classic battery indicator on the status bar. They also shared information on what this smartphone will look like with the new Always-on Display technology, which 9to5Mac exclusively reported on.

With iOS 16 beta 5, Apple added the iPhone’s battery percentage inside the battery icon. While many iPhone models will be able to take advantage of this new look, it seems Apple could be aiming for an exclusive design for the iPhone 14 Pro series, bringing back the classic status bar.

With that, Apple would bring the carrier signal bar to the left while bringing the location toggle and the full battery information on the right (icon + percentage). If this turns out to be true, this would be the first time since the iPhone 8 – apart from the SE series – that Apple adopts this classic design.

9to5Mac exclusively shared that this is not the only design-change planned for the iPhone 14 Pro series, as the company is aiming for a Camera app redesign and is bringing privacy and tracking information to the middle of the hole-punch + pill cutout.

From the same anonymous leaker, MacRumors also shared how the Always-on Display technology will behave on the iPhone 14 Pro series:

How do you feel about this rumor? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

Read more:

