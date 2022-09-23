13 Cryptos to Watch in 2022 – Cryptonews



Disclaimer: The Industry Talk section features insights by crypto industry players and is not a part of the editorial content of Cryptonews.com.

Brimming with potential, the cryptocurrency industry is a bona fide Eden of opportunity, although finding the right cryptos to watch in 2022 can be a confusing task.

However, with a systematic approach, it is possible to spot projects with a bright future – even when they’re in their earliest stages of development.

Taking the time to stay abreast of the current crypto landscape is important for any would-be investor. This article should set you on the right path.

Here are our picks for the very best cryptocurrencies to watch this year, include meme coins, move-to-earn titans, top smart contract platforms, and the future of decentralized finance.

Despite the prevailing bear market , cryptocurrencies remain by far the most lucrative asset class for investment — having the extraordinary capacity to claw back losses in record time and achieve staggering heights over the long term.

But we’ve all got a limited ability to focus our attention. Deciding which cryptocurrencies to watch and dive into can be a time-consuming and befuddling task that can put off some would-be investors — preventing them from taking a leap that could prove life-changing.

In this piece, we hope to simplify your decision-making process by highlighting the 13 cryptocurrencies we think are worth paying close attention to in 2022 and beyond.

Tamadoge is a popular new blockchain project that combines the massive awareness and reach of meme coins with the limitless potential of the metaverse.

First announced back in July, Tamadoge immediately garnered a huge amount of support from the community due to its massive addressable market, ambitious roadmap, and quirky design. The platform aims to deliver play-to-earn gaming to the masses through a diverse NFT-enabled product ecosystem known as the ‘Tamaverse’.

The platform will include a host of NFT battle games centered around collectible digital pets, each of which balances fun gameplay with play-to-earn mechanics. It’ll also include an NFT pet store, allowing users to buy and sell fully rigged, animated 3D pet NFTs to build their collection.

The TAMA token will sit at the heart of this new ecosystem, being used to participate in its play-to-earn economy and get the most out of the Tamaverse.

After raising $19 million to become one of the best crypto presales of the year, the platform is now gearing up to make its much-anticipated initial exchange announcement, making TAMA one of the top cryptos to watch this week.

TAMA has rigorous tokenomics with a strict max supply of just 2 billion tokens – compared to 130 billion for Dogecoin and 550 trillion for Shiba Inu – and a deflationary mechanism that will see 5% of every pet store transaction burned.

The project’s team is also doxxed and KYC verified by CoinSniper, while the contract was audited ahead of the presale by Solid Proof.

The first exchange will be revealed on September 23, 2022.

Next on our list of the top cryptos to watch is Battle Infinity, a popular upcoming NFT fantasy sports platform, and play-to-earn ecosystem.

As an exciting new crypto to watch, Battle Infinity is still in its early stages of development. This means there is still significant room for further growth. It is comprised of a diverse landscape of NFT-enabled products, including play-to-earn games, a staking solution, and a marketplace.

After months of teasing, the much-hyped Battle Staking platform is set to go live on the September 24 . This is an exciting milestone that not only allows users to battle against others in return for higher yields but also increases the utility of the IBAT token.

Battle Staking offers three primary features:

An NFT key is required to unlock each crate, these can be obtained in the same way as the crate NFTs. Besides earning IBAT tokens, the rewards unlocked from these crates can include special benefits, exclusive gifts, vouchers or prizes, and more.

On the stand for the newest crypto to watch this year is Lucky Block .

As the world’s premier platform aimed at widening the opportunities for NFT holders, Lucky Block looks to redefine what it means to be an NFT holder.

Besides providing collectible NFTs, Lucky Block unlocks the full potential of NFTs by allowing Platinum Rollers NFT holders to access exclusive competitions for lucrative prizes.

They can also be used as a passive earning vessel. The way it works is simple. After buying a Lucky Block NFT from Launchpad.xyz, you will be automatically enrolled in any competitions available for that particular NFT collection.

As long as the NFT stays in your wallet, you still earn a percentage of the rewards pool, even if you don’t win the competition.

The life-changing prizes that come with these competitions vary considerably and depend on the associated NFT collection. For example, Platinum Rollers Club NFT holders currently have a chance to win both a Lamborghini and a $1 million house.

Lucky Block is pioneering the use of blockchain in powering novel use cases for NFTs. Through its competitions, these digital assets expose holders, at no extra cost, to potential future gains that would not otherwise be available.

This makes it a rarity of among NFT projects in that it goes beyond simple collectability and unlocks the true capabilities of NFTs.

The LBLOCK token also looks primed to become one of the fastest growing cryptos in the coming months after the project announced a series of updates on the coin.

A V2, ERC-20 version of the coin means it is now listed on centralized exchanges such as Gate, LBank and MEXC, with more exchanges in the pipeline – the V2 also has 0% transaction fees compared to 12% for LBLOCK V1.

A bridge between the two coins will go live on October 3, while project CEO Scott Ryder also announced a mega burn will take place from September 30.

The monthly burn will see 1% erased from the 3.25 billion supply, with the first burn to take 32.5 million tokens off the market instantly.

Next on our list of the top crypto to watch this week is Yearn Finance, a pioneer in the decentralized finance (DeFi) space and a popular platform among investors.

The value proposition of the platform is simple, it allows you to stake your assets and earn a variable interest rate on your deposits. The platform achieves this by deploying your capital across a range of relatively safe and battle-tested strategies.

Today, the platform offers well over 40 vaults covering popular cryptocurrencies like USDT, SUSHI, COMP, UNI, SNX, and more.

Given that Yearn Finance achieved an impressive total value locked (TVL) of almost $7 billion, it’s safe to say that its features are well-appreciated. But since yields have dropped due to the bear market its TVL has fallen considerably.

The Yearn Finance token (YFI) is down more than 90% since reaching its all-time high of $90,790 in 2021. It isn’t unreasonable to think that the platform could return to its former glory if/when the market recovers, making it one of the top cryptos to watch long-term.

Widely regarded as one of the most advanced smart contract platforms, Solana has gathered a huge amount of momentum and captured the imagination of the crypto community since it launched in 2019.

The platform can now be considered a flourishing ecosystem of dApps — many of which are unique to the Solana platform.

Although it’s more than three years in the making, Solana can still be considered a new cryptocurrency to watch since it’s still in its beta release. Though it’s production ready, the platform has suffered from several hiccups in the last two years which have stunted its growth somewhat.

As an ultra-scalable, energy-efficient, high-speed, and developer-friendly smart contract platform, some believe that Solana will be used to host the next generation of mass-market dApps.

The SOL coin is down more than 87% since reaching its all-time highest value back in November 2021 — giving it serious room for recovery and making it one of the top cryptos to watch.

In 2021, the move-to-earn economy exploded into popularity, with several major projects offering users the opportunity to earn cryptocurrency rewards for simply keeping fit.

But until now, no project was able to strike the right balance between incentives, token utility, and growth. Leading to the collapse of most early move-to-earn projects.

But Sweat Economy looks to be separating itself from the competition. Rather than paying unsustainable rewards to those that invest the most in the project, it has a finely tuned reward system that works to subtly incentivize fitness while remaining viable in the long term.

It’s one of the few penny cryptos to watch. With a token price currently hovering around $0.05 and a market capitalization of under $100 million, it’s far cheaper than competing projects.

But given that it already has 13 million wallet users and recently broke several records regarding growth, it might just be the best cryptocurrency to watch in 2022 — having substantial room for further growth.

Despite its comical name, SushiSwap is far from a joke. As it stands, it’s the seventh most popular decentralized exchange (DEX) by trading volume and a trusted name in the DeFi space.

The platform is popular for good reason. It provides a single access point to a whole array of DeFi tools and services. Beyond the decentralized exchange, it also offers a yield farm, a decentralized lending/borrowing market, a launchpad (known as MISO), and more.

SushiSwap is well-known for its fast-paced development. Back in July, the platform unveiled SushiXSwap — a cross-chain DEX that leverages LayerZero’s Stargate protocol to allow users to trade assets across seven different blockchains.

The platform has a large number of drivers to funnel value to the SUSHI token and given its history of pushing the envelope in innovation and utility, it’s definitely one of the cryptos to watch in 2022.

In late 2021, launchpads were a pillar of the early-stage crypto space. The sheer mass of new blockchain-enabled projects leveraged these platforms for both fundraising and user acquisition, helping to ensure a successful launch.

A launchpad is a platform where new project concepts are refined and incubated. Projects typically leverage these platforms to conduct their private or public sales prior to listing their token on centralized and/or top decentralized exchanges .

GameZone is a popular launchpad for gaming-centric projects and play-to-earn games. When it first launched, it quickly rose the ranks as it launched several prominent play-to-earn titles. To date, it has notched up 21 successful project launches.

Despite the adverse market conditions, the platform is still active and developing, and allows users to access the future of play-to-earn projects at their earliest stages of development. Users need to hold and stake the platform’s native utility token, GZONE, to access these sales.

For less than $300, users can access the lowest guaranteed tier on the platform.

It’s also a penny crypto, with GZONE currently coming in at $0.014. But with the staggering potential of GameFi and the potential resurgence of play-to-earn, it’s definitely a penny crypto to keep an eye on.

Whether you’re a new or experienced crypto enthusiast, you’ve almost certainly heard of the ‘metaverse’ — a blockchain-powered digital landscape and online environment.

The Sandbox is arguably the most feature-complete blockchain metaverse there is and a pioneer in the space. As a virtual space accessed over the internet, the Sandbox leverages the Ethereum blockchain to provide an environment where users can interact, as well as exchange goods and services.

The platform empowers users to unleash their creative potential safely and anonymously. At the same time, it enables participants to monetize their creativity by building their own content or participating in a range of gaming experiences hosted in a pervasive virtual environment.

SAND is the platform’s native utility token and the primary means of exchange in the Sandbox metaverse. It achieved an all-time high value at $8.40 but is currently trading at below $1.

Given the near-limitless growth potential of the Metaverse, SAND certainly deserves a place among the best crypto to watch in 2022.

Despite popular belief that Bitcoin is a simple blockchain for peer-to-peer transfers, recent advances have shown that its capabilities extend well beyond simple payments.

Spearheading this exploration is Stacks, a platform that provides developers with a decentralized open-source network for building dApps, smart contracts, and digital assets for Bitcoin. All while taking advantage of Bitcoin’s security and network.

The Stacks and Bitcoin platforms are connected by a secure Proof of Transfer (PoX) consensus mechanism.

Decentralized finance, or DeFi, has proven to be an immensely popular use case for this blockchain technology. By bringing this capability to Bitcoin, Stacks could help unlock its latent potential.

The platform’s native token, STX is currently down around 90% from its peak value but can be seen as a strong candidate for the best crypto to watch in 2022 due to its huge long-term potential.

Ethereum is, without a doubt, a pioneer in the blockchain space. As the platform that made smart contracts available to the masses, it has solidified itself as the second most successful cryptocurrency platform (behind Bitcoin).

Earlier this month, Ethereum took a big leap by transitioning from Proof-of-Work to Proof-of-Stake — dubbed the Merge — cutting its energy usage by 99.9% and setting the stage for further upgrades. It also dramatically reduced inflation, reducing the number of new ether (ETH) that enter the supply thanks to EIP-1559 and the new validator system.

According to recent reports, Ethereum will be deflationary whenever the average gas fee exceeds 15 gwei.

This, combined with its huge user base and developer community, as well as the rapid growth of its dApp ecosystem, means it remains a solid cryptocurrency to watch even seven years after its launch.

Decentralized lending platforms are a staple in the DeFi ecosystem — allowing users to leverage up their exposure to the market and earn a passive income on their idle assets.

Euler deserves a place among new cryptos to watch thanks to its capacity to unlock the full potential of decentralized lending and borrowing.

Unlike other open lending platforms, Euler allows users to lend or borrow practically any asset. So long as the asset has a liquidity pool on Uniswap, it can be listed on the platform without permission.

The platform features both isolated and cross margin and feeless flash loans. It also uses time-weighted average pricing rather than spot-based oracle prices — making it more resistant to price manipulation attacks.

Though Euler faces stiff competition from the likes of Compound and Aave, its USP could see it blow both out of the water long term. Its total value locked (TVL) is also growing rapidly and tripled between June and September 2022.

Given its staggering potential, it’s one of the most promising cryptocurrencies to watch long-term.

Widely regarded as one of the most profitable IDOs of 2021, My Neighbor Alice has become a phenomenon in its own right.

The game blends aspects of popular life-simulation games like Animal Crossing and Stardew Valley, with the unique properties of blockchain technology to power a novel play-to-earn experience.

Soon to be launched on the Steam store, My Neighbor Alice is an NFT-enabled multiplayer builder game that sees players buy, develop, and monetize plots of digital land. It features whimsical designs and an enchanting, friendly atmosphere — making it one of the few genuinely fun and engaging play-to-earn games.

According to the official roadmap, My Neighbor Alice plans to conduct a land sale in Q4 2022 and launch its beta season soon after. This makes it one of the top cryptos to watch in 2022 and beyond.

Cryptocurrencies are unusual among speculative assets in that they can vary considerably in their promise and potential and can rise or collapse incredibly quickly.

While some cryptocurrencies are clear game-changers and almost certainly have a bright future ahead of them, others are more subtle or nuanced in their design, which can make their potential difficult to spot at first glance.

In our process of finding the most promising cryptos to watch in 2022, we try to separate the reality from the hype to see which potential crypto coins to watch have what it takes to achieve long-term success.

Practically, this means taking the market as a whole, identifying the narratives that will likely drive the future of crypto adoption, and using this to separate out a pool of candidates.

It is easy to find new coins with the likes of CoinGecko, CoinMarketCap, CoinList and others all carrying long lists of new coins, while social media sites such as Reddit and Twitter are also great tools to find new projects.

However, once a coin grabs your attention, from there you must complete further research and do your due diligence. Easily spotted good points are a doxxed (public) team, strong social media buzz and well thought out and thorough roadmap and whitepaper.

Immediate red flags are an anonymous team and incomplete or badly presented websites and documents, while one must also be wary of social media bots and spam.

You then must further refine your search to extract only the most robust options which we consider the top cryptos to watch this year.

Some of the filters we use when identifying new cryptocurrencies to watch include:

The top crypto to watch this week all have one thing in common — they’ve got serious long-term potential.

Put simply, this means they’ve both got staying power and the capacity to grow significantly over the long term. As has been seen time and time again, the most promising new cryptos to watch can have the potential to 10x or even 100x their value in just a few years — making them incredibly lucrative.

Some of the simplest ways to gauge the long-term potential of an asset are to examine the strength and background of its founding team, identify its value-adding backers and partners, estimate how demand for its services will change over time, and check whether it has any major competitors.

If a potential cryptocurrency to watch has no major competitors, then it may have the first-mover advantage, or there simply isn’t demand for the services it provides — both cases should be considered before investing.

There is arguably no better sign of strength than an engaged and enthusiastic community. This is one of the areas where meme coins like Tamadoge and Dogecoin excel.

Oftentimes, new cryptos to watch have managed to gather an incredibly strong community because of their innovation and impressive fundamentals. While other crypto coins to watch haven’t yet developed a sizeable community but are on the right track.

We typically gauge community interest by examining the sentiment surrounding a project on its social media and public discussion boards — such as Reddit, Telegram, and Discord. This, combined with the simple number of genuine community members can be a strong indicator of potential.

Every now and then, a pioneering project comes along that pushes the boundaries of what can be done with blockchain technology.

Many of these projects go on to kickstart new trends, such as Axie Infinity and the play-to-earn trend, STEPN and the move-to-earn trend, and PancakeSwap and the yield-farming trend.

When we research cryptocurrencies to watch, we look for projects with disruptive potential — whether that be displacing outdated projects, the capability to reach and onboard new user demographics, or a level of creativity to inspire a generation.

As you might have noticed, several of our picks for the top crypto to watch today are trendsetters in their own right and could form the heart of an entirely new ecosystem of products.

The cryptocurrency industry is vast and for every use case, there is usually a handful of different platforms competing for dominance.

The top cryptos to watch tend to have a strong advantage over their competition — one that cannot be easily matched. This can include an impressive technical team, vibrant community, excellent marketing, or an experienced founding team.

When we list promising cryptos to watch in 2022, we take into account the competition and try to pick the project most likely to lead the market long term.

A token’s utility is a strong indicator of its likely performance. Tokens that have little to no utility are not likely to appreciate in value.

That said, the best cryptocurrency to watch in 2022 will almost certainly have a highly demanded use case and/or specific economic drivers that act to increase its value.

This might include a burn mechanism like Tamadoge’s marketplace fee burn feature, staking yields offered by platforms like Battle Infinity and Sweat Economy, or the dividend distribution model of platforms like Nexo.

The newest crypto to watch in 2022 and beyond are those that have clear, specific mechanisms in place to drive value to holders and incentivize new buyers.

In this guide, we identified several popular and penny cryptos to watch. Each has the fundamentals necessary to achieve substantial success over the long term and potentially reach a much greater value.

Unlike most traditional markets, cryptocurrencies are incredibly volatile and can generate substantial returns or losses over very short periods. Because of this, it’s important to take the time to filter the most promising projects and gauge an attractive entry price for each. This will help you make volatility work in your favor.

We identified Tamadoge as the single best cryptocurrency to watch in 2022 for several reasons — including its low market capitalization, massive community, and huge long-term growth potential.

The TAMA token is due to list on a tier 1 exchange shortly, giving those that missed its sell-out presale another opportunity at one of the best cryptos to buy this year.

What are the best cryptos to watch today?

Though there is no single best crypto to watch today, a handful of prominent candidates have emerged in recent weeks — boasting the right mix of fundamentals and potential. This includes Tamadoge, a play-to-earn metaverse centered around collectible digital pets; and Sweat Economy, the world’s largest move-to-earn application and ecosystem.

What is the most watched cryptocurrency?

Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) remain by far the most watched cryptocurrencies. They both have an impressive pedigree and have demonstrated nothing short of meteoric growth since their inception.

These remain popular cryptos to watch in 2022 due to their sheer long-term potential. But a whole new generation of assets has also appeared in recent months. This includes Tamadoge — an ambitious new NFT-enabled metaverse project and our pick for the best cryptocurrency to watch in 2022.

