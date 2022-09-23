How to Split and Extract Text in Microsoft Excel – How-To Geek

Join 425,000 subscribers and get a daily digest of news, geek trivia, and our feature articles.

Microsoft Excel offers a set of functions for working with text. When you want to extract part of a text string or split a string into rows or columns, there are three particular functions that get the job done.

With TEXTBEFORE and TEXTAFTER, you can pull out text before or after a certain word or character. This makes these functions more flexible than the LEFT, RIGHT, and MID functions you might be using. For splitting a string into various cells, you can use TEXTSPLIT.

The TEXTBEFORE Function

The TEXTAFTER Function

The TEXTSPLIT Function

The syntax for the function is TEXTBEFORE(text, delimiter, instance, match_mode, match_end, if_not_found) . The first two arguments are required with text being either the actual text or a cell reference and delimiter being the point at which you want the text before.

Here are descriptions of the three optional arguments:

Now that you know the arguments, let’s look at some example uses for TEXTBEFORE.

In this first example, we’ll extract all text before the word “from” in cell A2 using this formula:



Using this next formula, we’ll extract all text before the second instance of the word “text.”



For one more example, we’ll use the match_mode argument for a case-sensitive match.



TEXTAFTER is the exact opposite of TEXTBEFORE. The syntax for the function is TEXTAFTER(text, delimiter, instance, match_mode, match_end, if_not_found) .

Like its counterpart, the first two arguments are required with text being either the actual text or a cell reference and delimiter being the point at which you want the text after.

The three optional arguments described above also work the same as the TEXTBEFORE function.

In this first example, we’ll extract all text after the word “from” in cell A2 using this formula:



Using this next formula, we’ll extract all text after the second instance of the word “text.”



And finally, we’ll use the match_mode argument for a case-sensitive match.



With the TEXTSPLIT function you can split the text into cells in a row or column based on the delimiter, for example, a space or period.

The syntax is TEXTSPLIT(text, column_delimiter, row_delimiter, ignore, match_mode, pad_with) where the first argument is required and can be actual text or a cell reference. By default, the formula splits the text into columns, but you can use rows instead with the row_delimiter argument.

Here are descriptions of the remaining arguments:

In this example, we’ll split the text string in cell A2 across columns with a space as our column_delimiter in quotes. Here’s the formula:



Instead of splitting the string across columns, we’ll split it across rows using a space as our row_delimiter with this formula:

Notice in this formula, we leave the column_delimiter argument blank and only use the row_delimiter .



For this next example, we’ll split only after the semicolon into another column:



Next, we’ll split only after the semicolon into a row instead of a column:



The TEXTSPLIT function is a powerful one. If you’re looking for more complex examples of using the optional arguments, visit the Microsoft Support page for the TEXTSPLIT function.

The next time you want to extract text from a cell or split a long text string, keep these Excel functions in mind.

