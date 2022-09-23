Dogecoin Daily: Price Intact Despite Talk Of Recession, What Co-Founder Has To Say – Dogecoin (DOGE/USD) – Benzinga

Dogecoin DOGE/USD traded 2.6% higher at $0.07 over 24 hours leading up to early Friday morning

DOGE traded higher alongside other major coins as the global cryptocurrency market cap rose 4.2% to $1.1 trillion.

YTD performance

See Also: Best Crypto Debit Cards

Advance estimates indicate that the U.S. GDP shrank by 0.9% in the second-quarter compared with an analyst's expectations of a 0.5% gain. The decline could be considered as a signal of recession. Crypto markets on Thursday evening largely shrugged off the data and continued to rise.

“Risk appetite roaring back after a second consecutive contraction for the U.S. economy raises the chances that the Fed could be looking to tighten at a softer pace at the next policy meeting in September,” said Edward Moya, a senior market analyst for OANDA.

Dogecoin co-creator Billy Markus questioned whether there was a recession as the “goalposts keep moving.”

“One thing is for sure – we were in “hyper delusional free money” and we aren’t anymore,” tweeted Markus.

are we in a recession?



well the goalposts keep moving for that so who knows in terms of the formal definition. but one thing is for sure – we were in “hyper delusional free money” and we aren’t anymore

Meanwhile, DOGE-bull and Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk said on Twitter that “inflation might be trending down.”

Inflation might be trending down

Markus said in response to Musk that cryptocurrency and markets are “dying” while prices of food, shelter and transportation are rising.

the stock and crypto markets dying while necessities of food, shelter, and transportation were getting exponentially more expensive wasn’t good times



so would be cool if everything could get cheaper while the markets recover

“So would be cool if everything could get cheaper while the markets recover.”

Read Next: Ethereum Layer 2 Project Once Praised By Vitalik Buterin Rallies 100% In 2 Days

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Visit Benzinga’s Crypto Homepage – 1,000,000+ depend on Benzinga Crypto every month

source