Apple Fitness+ Now Works Without an Apple Watch – Subscription Insider

Earlier this month, Apple announced their Apple Fitness+ fitness and wellness subscription service will be accessible to iPhone users in the 21 countries where the service is offered, even if they don’t own an Apple Watch. Starting September 12, the latest update will include the fourth season of Time to Walk which includes Regina Hall, Nicky Jam, Leslie Jordan, Ade Adepitan, and Meghan Trainor. The second season of Time to Run will now include Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming; Mexico City; Anchorage, Alaska; Monterey, California; Seattle, Washington; and Queenstown, New Zealand.

Fitness+ will feature workouts from Apple’s latest Artist Spotlight series including music from Mary J. Blige, The Rolling Stones, and The Weeknd. Fitness+ subscribers can access other new features include the newest Collection, Pilates for More Than Your core, and the addition of yoga trainer Dice Iida-Klein.

“Since launching just under two years ago, we have heard incredible feedback from users on what a difference Fitness+ is making in their lives. We are thrilled to bring the award-winning service to even more people by making Fitness+ available to all iPhone users later this fall, even if they don’t have an Apple Watch,” said Jay Blahnik, Apple’s vice president of Fitness Technologies, in a September 7, 2022 press release. “We can’t wait for more people around the world to stay motivated toward their fitness and wellness goals and live a healthier day.”

Apple originally launched the Apple Fitness+ subscription in December 2020.

The Apple Fitness+ subscription service is available in the Fitness app on iPhones, iPads, and Apple TVs. The subscription features more than 3,000 studio-style workouts, led by a range of diverse and inclusive trainers. Available in 4K Ultra HD, Apple Fitness+ includes 11 different workout types: strength, HIIT, yoga, mindful cooldown, Pilates, treadmill run, cycling, dance, core, rowing, walking, and meditation. Ranging in length from five to 45 minutes, the Apple Fitness+ workouts include different themes and playlists for subscribers to try. New workouts and meditations, available for all fitness levels, are added weekly.

“Fitness+ meets you wherever you are in your fitness journey, from beginner to advanced. Every workout has modifications to match your level. Take time to learn or take it up a notch — it’s all up to you,” says the Apple Fitness+ website.

Though anyone in the 21 countries where Apple Fitness+ is available can subscribe, Apple Watch owners can take their fitness to the next level with real-time, personalized metrics that show the user’s heart rate, Burn Bar, and three Activity rings.

New Apple Watch owners get three months of Apple Fitness+ free. Then it is $9.99 a month or $79.99 a year, and the subscription can be shared with up to five family members. Existing Apple Watch owners get one month free; the pricing and sharing terms are the same. Fitness+ is also part of the Apple One Premier plan which includes Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, Apple News+, iCloud+ and 2TB of storage for $29.95 a month.

Fitness+ is available in Australia, Austria, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, France, Germany, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Portugal, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Spain, Switzerland, United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

This is an interesting move by Apple. While they would love for all their Fitness+ subscribers to own an Apple Watch, it is a barrier to entry. Allowing all iPhone users to subscribe to Fitness+ expands Apple’s addressable market and will very likely expand their subscriber base. Considering that Peloton is in a world of hurt financially with an undercertain future, this is an opportune time for Apple to make their move.

