Cryptocurrency price today: Solana gains 7%, Polkadot up 5% as global m-cap crosses $1 trillion – Business Today

Cryptocurrency prices have continued their green streak over the last 24 hours. The global cryptocurrency market cap has gained 2.53 per cent from Thursday’s levels. As per the cryptocurrency data aggregator CoinMarketCap, the global cryptocurrency market cap stands at $1.004 trillion. The total cryptocurrency market volume over the last 24 hours stands at $74.84 billion, 7.50 per cent higher than Thursday. Bitcoin’s dominance stands at 37.88 per cent, a rise of 0.015 per cent over the day.

Bitcoin, Ethereum, and BNB

Bitcoin, Ethereum and BNB have gained over the last 24 hours showcasing positive momentum.

Bitcoin is trading at $19,828 and is up by 3.11 per cent. Ethereum blockchain network’s Ether showed an uptrend of 2.37 per cent. The crypto token is trading at $1,669. BNB, native to Binance Smart Chain, witnessed an uptrend of 2.02 per cent.

Stablecoins USDT, USDC, BUSD, and DAI

Stablecoins USDT and USDC have gained over the last 24 hours while BUSD and DAI have slipped.

USDT Tether stablecoin rose 0.01 per cent in its value over the last 24 hours and is trading at $0.998. USDC stablecoin also gained 0.01 per cent and is trading at $1.

BinanceUSD or BUSD witnessed a 0.01 per cent negative change in its value over the last 24 hours. The stablecoin is trading at $1 whereas the stablecoin DAI slipped 0.05 per cent and is trading at $1.

Layer 1 blockchain tokens

Cryptocurrency tokens native to Layer 1 blockchain networks like Ripple, Solana, Avalanche, and Cardano witnessed uptrend over the last 24 hours.

Cardano’s ADA token rose 2.69 per cent. Solana blockchain network’s SOL gained by a whooping 7.09 per cent. Avalanche’s AVAX is up by 4.68 per cent. Ripple blockchain’s XRP is also up by 3.78 per cent.

Polkadot and Polygon

Ethereum scaling solution Polygon’s native crypto MATIC and Polkadot’s DOT token are in the green. DOT token is up by 5.12 per cent and Polygon’s MATIC crypto token has risen by 2.41 per cent over the last 24 hours.

Memecoins

Memecoins also showed positive momentum. Dogecoin is up by 2.36 per cent, whereas meme crypto Shiba Inu has gained 1.27 per cent over the last 24 hours.

In conclusion, majority top cryptocurrency tokens have risen from their previous positions over the last 24 hours.

