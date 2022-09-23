Robinhood Crypto Wallets Rolled Out to Over 2 Million Customers – Wallets Bitcoin News – Bitcoin News

by Kevin Helms

Trading platform Robinhood has rolled out its new crypto wallets to more than two million customers. In addition, Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev announced that the platform will integrate with the Lightning Network “to bring even lower costs to our customers.”

Popular trading platform Robinhood made an announcement Thursday about its new crypto wallets at the Bitcoin conference in Miami, Florida. Robinhood Chief Product Officer Aparna Chennapragada shared:

We’ve rolled out crypto wallets to every eligible person on the Wenwallets waitlist of more than two million people.

“Now, all eligible customers who signed up for the waitlist will be able to send and receive any of the cryptocurrencies currently available on Robinhood,” the executive added. The company began rolling out its crypto wallets to selected customers in January.

However, “Due to local regulations, crypto wallets aren’t yet available in Hawaii, Nevada, or New York, and we’ll inform those customers when this changes,” Chennapragada said.

Vlad Tenev, CEO and co-founder of Robinhood, also announced:

Our goal is to make Robinhood the most trusted and easiest to use crypto platform. We’re excited to bring even lower costs to our customers by integrating with the Lightning network.

The trading platform currently supports buying, selling, and real-time market data for bitcoin (BTC), bitcoin cash (BCH), bitcoin sv (BSV), dogecoin (DOGE), ethereum (ETH), ethereum classic (ETC), and litecoin (LTC). Shiba inu crypto supporters have been petitioning for Robinhood to list SHIB but the platform repeatedly said that it is in no hurry to add more coins.

Robinhood’s announcement further notes:

Unlike some other crypto platforms, there is no fee to withdraw crypto from Robinhood.

What do you think about Robinhood launching crypto wallets? Let us know in the comments section below.

A student of Austrian Economics, Kevin found Bitcoin in 2011 and has been an evangelist ever since. His interests lie in Bitcoin security, open-source systems, network effects and the intersection between economics and cryptography.



Image Credits: Shutterstock, Pixabay, Wiki Commons

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. It is not a direct offer or solicitation of an offer to buy or sell, or a recommendation or endorsement of any products, services, or companies. Bitcoin.com does not provide investment, tax, legal, or accounting advice. Neither the company nor the author is responsible, directly or indirectly, for any damage or loss caused or alleged to be caused by or in connection with the use of or reliance on any content, goods or services mentioned in this article.

Tony Hawk’s Latest NFTs to Come With Signed Physical Skateboards

Last December, the renowned professional skateboarder Tony Hawk released his “Last Trick” non-fungible token (NFT) collection via the NFT marketplace Autograph. Next week, Hawk will be auctioning the skateboards he used during his last tricks, and each of the NFTs … read more.

Draft Law Regulating Aspects of Crypto Taxation Submitted to Russian Parliament

A bill updating Russia’s tax law to incorporate provisions pertaining to cryptocurrencies has been filed with the State Duma, the lower house of parliament. The legislation is tailored to regulate the taxation of sales and profits in the country’s market … read more.

Check all the news here

source