Action button gives Apple Watch Ultra users much power – MacDailyNews

Apple Watch Ultra is the most rugged and — thanks to its unique and exclusive Action button — the most customizable Apple Watch ever. Apple Watch Ultra offers a robust titanium case, precision dual-frequency GPS, up to 36 hours of battery life, the freedom of cellular, and three specialized bands made for athletes and adventurers of all kinds.

The new Action button can do things like control a workout, mark a Compass Waypoint, begin a dive, or – importantly – launch a Shortcut.

Tim Hardwick for MacRumors:

Pressing and holding the Action button will activate the built-in 86-decibel siren, which can be heard from up to 600 feet (180 meters) away, and is meant to be used to attract help during an emergency.

The Action button is also customizable, meaning it can perform whatever function the user configures… Because the Action button is powered by the new App Intents APIs that Apple released at WWDC in June, ‌Apple Watch Ultra‌ users will be also able to assign Shortcuts to it, bringing huge potential for customization…

Assigning a dedicated Shortcut to the Action button could also pave the way for additional, adaptive functionality. For instance, Shortcuts with location- or time-based actions could allow the Action button to perform different functions throughout the day.

MacDailyNews Take: The fully customizable, geofence-able, and timeable Action button is one of the very best features of Apple Watch Ultra and we hope it makes it’s way down the line and arrives on all Apple Watch models ASAP!

