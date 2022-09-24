When you purchase through links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. This doesn’t affect our editorial independence.
If you’re in the market for a portable laptop for office work, you’re in luck. Amazon is selling the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 for $899 this Prime Day. That’s a massive savings of $300.99.
The Surface Laptop 4 has an AMD Ryzen 5 4680U CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 256GB of SSD storage. The13.5-inch display has a resolution of 2256×1504 and is touch-enabled. It also has Omnisonic speakers located underneath the keyboard. It weighs just a little under three pounds, making it a capable travel companion.
The 720p webcam is nothing to write home about, but you can always plug into an external device for a clearer picture. You’re also going to need Microsoft 365 for programs like Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and so on. Nitpicks aside, this is a super nice laptop at a fantastic price. You can’t really go wrong here.
[Today’s deal: See the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 at Amazon]
Ashley is a professional writer and editor with a strong background in tech and pop culture. She has written for high traffic websites such as Polygon, Kotaku, StarWars.com, and Nerdist. In her off time, she enjoys playing video games, reading science fiction novels, and hanging out with her rescue greyhound.
Microsoft's Surface Laptop 4 is $300 off this Prime Day – PCWorld
