Best Amazon Prime Day Air Fryer Deals 2022 – Good Housekeeping

Amazon Prime Day has officially begun, running July 12-13, 2022, and that means right now is one of the best times of year for finding great deals and sales on a ton of kitchen essentials. If you have been eyeing an air fryer, now would be a great time to pick one up.

So what is an air fryer? These countertop kitchen appliances are one of the best things to have in your kitchen because they make such quick and easy work of cooking and cleaning. Air fryers can make food crispy with little to no oil, so not only does an air fryer use less grease, but it helps cook food in a fraction of the time. “Air fryers are fast, and once you understand how they work, they can be used to heat frozen foods or cook all sorts of fresh food like chicken, steak, pork chops, salmon and veggies,” says Nicole Papantoniou, Director of the Good Housekeeping Institute’s Kitchen Appliances & Culinary Innovation Lab.



That’s why we searched high and low for the best Amazon Day air fryer deals you can score right now, including huge savings on our top-rated Ninja air fryers and up to 50% off reviewer favorites like GoWISE, Ultrean and more. While you’re shopping, don’t forget to check out more of Good Housekeeping‘s Amazon Prime Day selections, including deals on Apple AirPods, major discounts on luggage and even a few rare sales on Le Creuset cookware.

Ninja’s air fryer was named the best overall air fryer of 2022 by the Good Housekeeping Institute because of its ease of use and because it made food the crispiest in the shortest amount of time. This air fryer can remove moisture when you use it as a dehydrator and can go as low as 105 degrees.

The same great air frying capabilities as Ninja’s basic air fryer above, but with a larger 5.5-quart capacity. You can cook up to 3 pounds of food (think french fries or chicken wings) in the Ninja Max XL Air Fryer and when you’re finished, pop the non-stick ceramic basket into the dishwasher.

If you’re looking for maximum savings, this is one of the best Prime Day air fryer deals. It has an extra-large 7-quart capacity making it a great air fryer for families. It offers eight cooking functions that will air fry, roast, broil, bake, grill, dehydrate, reheat and keep warm all with a touch of a button. It will even roast a whole chicken or grill up to five burgers.

You can grill, roast and bake your favorite foods with less fat and grease with the Ultrean Air Fryer Oilless Cooker. Adjust your temperature between 180 to 400º by setting your cooking preferences with easy-to-use buttons and an auto-timer. Clean-up is a breeze with the non-stick pan and dishwasher-safe basket.

This modern touchscreen air fryer will take the guesswork out of cook times thanks to eight different cooking preset options and temperatures ranging from 180 to 400º. The new start and stop button is perfect if you need to change cooking cycles and offers a built-in timer to remind you to flip or shake your food for even cooking.

Perfectly “fry” your food with temperatures between 200 and 400º with the Chefman Compact Air Fryer. The 2-quart compact size is perfect for couples, small kitchens and even RVs. Since the basket is made of non-stick material, there is no need to use oil or cooking spray.

This mini air fryer by Instant Pot is perfect for those who live alone, who tend to cook meals with only 1-2 servings, or who have limited counter space or limited kitchen storage. You can customize different cooking programs using the one-touch smart program which has temperature ranges between 120 and 400º.

