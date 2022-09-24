BSC News Weekly NFT Roundup: Top GameFi NFT Projects on BNB Chain You Shouldn't Miss – BSC NEWS

There are a lot of NFT projects to discuss on BNB Chain. In this week's roundup, we will explore some GameFi projects built around digital tokens.
PlaytoEarn NFT games are becoming more popular because they enable gamers to earn crypto while playing. Many GameFi projects are looking to launch their games on BNB Chain, and the network is becoming a hub for competitive and fun Non-Fungible Token (NFT) games.
Why? The question should be, why not?
In comparison to Ethereum, where most Decentralized Applications (dApps) were built, BNB Chain has a higher capacity, lower latency, and faster speed. More than 4,000 dApps are running on BNB Chain, including more than 500 blockchain games.
This week, we'll look at some of the notable NFT GameFi projects in the BNB Chain ecosystem. Let’s dig in:
You may have already guessed what our first GameFi NFT project would be. Alien Worlds is an NFT Metaverse where you can play with unique digital items. Everything you use in the game is an NFT. This includes your avatar, land, weapons, or tools like a shovel.
Further, you can also earn Missions NFTs by going on Missions in the metaverse. With more than 600,000 users in the past 30 days, Alien Worlds is the most popular NFT game on BNB Chain.
Alien Worlds’ 30-day volume is more than $1.3 million with 380,000 transactions, according to DappRadar.
Tiny World is a blockchain game universe that combines NFTs, Decentralized Finance (DeFi), and GameFi for a unique experience. You can collect over 100 Tiny Hero NFTs and start your Tiny World journey. With the platform's DeFi products, it's also possible to stake your tokens and NFTs.
Tiny World has three games to try out: Tiny Farm, Tiny Kingdom and Tiny Dungeons.
In the past 30 days, Tiny World has had nearly 50,000 users and a volume of $650,000, with nearly 450,000 transactions.
X World Games (XWG) aims to make blockchain features simple and fun for non-crypto players though ownership of GameFi NFTs. The first game from XWG is Dream Card, a Trading Card Game where players collect NFT cards, build sets, and battle AI or other players.
XWG is the most popular game on the BNB Chain after Alien Worlds and Tiny World, with 23,000 users over the past 30 days, with a volume of $270,000, including 687,000 transactions.
This metaverse-style Trading Card Game was created on BNB Chain by a team of blockchain technicians and casual game developers. Split up into separate three-minute games, Era7: Game of Truth combines fighting and strategy to make the game thrillingly immersive.
Moreover, by deploying and placing NFT cards, users can play PVE or PVP. Currently, Era7 is among the top 10 BNB Chain dApps, with 87,000 users over 30 days, $1.2 million in volume and 1 million transactions.
CyBall is a soccer-themed, NFT-based game where users can collect and form a team of CyBlocs NFTs. Users can trade, mentor these NFTs, and ultimately play-to-earn while battling against each other using CyBlocs.
Cyball is looking to launch on Solana to create a multichain gaming environment.
Over the past 30 days, CyBall had nearly 6,000 users, $28,000 in volume and 19,000 transactions.
There’s no end to the discussion about NFT GameFi projects on BNB Chain. However, we have tried highlighting the most significant and interesting ones here. Despite the bear market, several GameFi projects on BNB Chain are gaining users.
If we missed your favorite NFT GameFi project, let us know on social media!
There is so much to learn and discover in the BNB Chain NFT ecosystem. Next week, we'll have something more interesting for you. We'll be back soon, so stay tuned and have a great rest of the week. Buh-bye!
BSC News Weekly NFT Roundup: Top GameFi NFT Projects on BNB Chain You Shouldn't Miss
