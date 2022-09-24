An In-Depth Look at the 5 Most Profitable Bored Ape NFT Traders of All Time – Featured Bitcoin News – Bitcoin News

by Jamie Redman

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) have been extremely popular during the last two years and in recent times, specific NFTs from certain collections, sell for hundreds of thousands or even millions of dollars per NFT. During the last 30 days, Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) NFTs saw $257 million in sales volume. While people still question the value of NFTs, it’s also interesting to see who is purchasing the most expensive NFTs like Bored Apes and trading them regularly. The following is an in-depth look at the top five BAYC traders of all time and the millions of dollars in profits they have made.

Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) is a non-fungible token collection and currently, BAYC NFTs have the most expensive floor price out of any NFT collection. Data shows that the current floor price for a BAYC is now 105.0 ether or just over $360K. The term “floor price” means it’s the lowest value someone is willing to sell a Bored Ape NFT.

There are 9,999 BAYC NFTs built on the Ethereum blockchain, and 6,412 unique addresses currently own the digital collectibles. Additionally, the collection sees a significant amount of trade volume and some traders have made millions of dollars by trading Bored Ape NFTs. Bitcoin.com News took a look at the top five BAYC traders of all time, to get an onchain glimpse of the most profitable NFT traders.

Currently, according to cryptoslam.io BAYC stats, “Machibigbrother” is the top BAYC trader of all time. Machibigbrother has profited by $​​5.85 million trading 34 Bored Apes, and has netted a 182.29% return. Machibigbrother’s portfolio is worth $72.72 million today, according to dappradar.com statistics. Out of 203 collections, the top trader owns 6,626 NFTs.

The second-most profitable trader in the BAYC bunch is “icanfly3,” a trader that has gathered $4.93 million in profits, over 26 trades, and reaped a 562.91% return. Presently, icanfly3 has 498 NFTs from 64 different collections.

The third-most BAYC trader in terms of all-time statistics is “Dfarmer,” a trader that’s made $3.99 million in profit from 14 different trades. Metrics show Dfarmer has seen a significant return, gathering 455.96% from the BAYC swaps. Dfarmer’s portfolio holds 1,444 NFTs from 120 unique collections, and the trader’s portfolio is worth $9.69 million at the time of writing.

The fourth-most profitable Bored Ape trader today doesn’t have a profile name, and simply uses an ethereum address “0xC310e7.” The trader has made $3.64 million in profits from trading Bored Apes, gathering a whopping 2,310,248% return from ten different trades. 0xC310e7’s wallet holds $1 million in value and 47 NFTs from 31 different collections.

Lastly, the fifth-most profitable Bored Ape trader is “4932114,” a trader that’s acquired $2.76 million in profit from BAYC trades. Metrics show 4932114 has gained a 1,084% return from 15 BAYC trades. 4932114’s portfolio is estimated to be worth $560,380 and it holds 645 unique NFTs from 63 different collections.

All five of these traders have made over $21.17 million in profits from 99 Bored Ape trades. There’s also a large number of traders that have made millions or hundreds of thousands from their BAYC swaps as well. Moreover, there’s a significant number of unique traders pulling in decent profits from other popular NFT collections like Cryptopunks, Azuki, Cool Cats, and more.

Out of all the Bored Apes ever sold, Bored Ape Yacht Club #3749 was the most expensive sold for $2.9 million or 740 ether. That BAYC NFT was sold by the trader “Boothy,” a trader that happens to be the sixth-most profitable Bored Ape trader that made $2.29 million in profit. The Bored Ape trader Boothy has only traded a total of six BAYC NFTs to acquire the $2.29 million.

What do you think about the five most profitable BAYC NFT traders? Let us know what you think about this subject in the comments section below.

Jamie Redman is the News Lead at Bitcoin.com News and a financial tech journalist living in Florida. Redman has been an active member of the cryptocurrency community since 2011.



