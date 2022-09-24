Crypto Crash News 6/22: How Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana and other top cryptocurrency prices changed today – The Financial Express

The Financial Express

Crypto Crash Latest News (June 22): Tracking gains in the US equity markets, most of the crypto prices increased in the past 24 hours. However, crypto markets have failed to maintain their momentum. In the last 24 hours, the global cryptocurrency market cap decreased by more than 1 percent to $903 billion over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data at the time of writing (11.05 am, India time). The prices of almost all top cryptocurrencies are in the red once again.

The global crypto market volume was $71 billion, down nearly 2 percent in the last 24 hours. Bitcoin dominance has dropped to 43 percent, according to data on CoinMarketCap, which tracks 19957 cryptos and 530 exchanges.

Bitcoin (BTC) price has fallen by around 3 percent in the last 7 days, decreasing by 1.28 percent in the last 24 hours. At the time of writing, BTC was trading at $20,516.

“Bitcoin extended its growth after bouncing back from the US$20,000 mark on Tuesday. It is likely that we may see BTC touching the next crucial level above US$22,000 if the buying volume increases within the next few days. Most cryptocurrencies rose in the past 24 hours, tracking the gains in the US equity markets,” Edul Patel, Co-Founder and CEO of crypto investing platform Mudrex said.

Crypto Rupee Index (CRE8) by CoinSwitch decreased over 3 percent in the last 24 hours to Rs 2238 at the time of writing. CRE8 tracks crypto market performance in INR.

“Bitcoin remained just under the $21K level after recovering back from a dip below the $18K mark. Interestingly, this minor recovery has sparked the interest of people in Bitcoin again as the number of searches for the token reached a 12-month high,” analysts at WazirX Trade Desk shared in a note.

“The daily trend for Bitcoin continues to traverse within a descending channel pattern seemingly bouncing-off the support levels. The next key support for Bitcoin is expected at $14,000. The daily RSI recovered back above the 25 level, still remaining in the oversold zone,” they added.

Ethereum (ETH): Ethereum price decreased by over 3 percent to $1102 in the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, ETH price has decreased by around 2 percent. It is currently ranked second largest crypto asset in terms of market capitalisation.

Binance (BNB): Binance Chain coin’s price decreased by around 2 percent to $217 in the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, BNB price has increased by 2.49 percent. It is currently ranked as fifth biggest crypto asset in terms of market capitalisation.

XRP: XRP coin’s price decreased by 0.23 percent to $0.3248 in the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, XRP price has increased by 7 percent. It is currently ranked as 8th biggest crypto in terms of market capitalisation.

Solana (SOL): Solana price decreased by around 2 percent to $35.04 in the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, SOL price has increased by 24 percent. It is currently ranked as 9th biggest crypto asset in terms of market capitalisation.

Cardano (ADA): Cardano token’s price fell by around 5 percent to $0.4714 in the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, ADA price has increased by 3 percent. It is currently ranked as 7th biggest crypto asset in terms of market capitalisation.

Dogecoin’s (DOGE) price increased by over 20 percent in the last 7 DAYS. DOGE is currently ranked 10th in terms of market capitalisation. The price of DOGE at the time of this report was $0.06399.

Price of Polkadot (DOT) decreased by 12 percent to $7.59 while Avalanche (AVAX) price also fell by 4.13 percent to $16.53 in the last 24 hours. Both DOT and AVAX are currently ranked 10th and 17th respectively on CoinMarketCap. Polygon (Matic) price decreased by around by 2 percent to $0.4108 in the last 24 hours. It is currently ranked 21st on CoinMarketCap.

Meanwhile, Tron (TRX) price has increased by around 4 percent in the last 24 hours days to $0.06544. It is currently ranked 13th on CoinMarketCap.

(Cryptos and other virtual digital assets are unregulated in India. They are considered extremely risky for investment. Please consult your financial advisor before making any investment decision)

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

source