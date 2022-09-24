Home Latest News What's New On Disney+ | Mike (Australia/New Zealand) – What's On Disney...

What's New On Disney+ | Mike (Australia/New Zealand) – What's On Disney Plus

By
Aabha Sharma
-

It’s Thursday, and that means Disney+ subscribers in Australia and New Zealand have some new episodes of original shows available, including “She-Hulk: Attorney At Law”.
Here’s the rundown:
“She-Hulk: Attorney at Law” follows Jennifer Walters as she navigates the complicated life of a single, 30-something attorney who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk. The nine-episode series welcomes a host of MCU vets, including Mark Ruffalo as Smart Hulk, Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky/the Abomination, and Benedict Wong as Wong.
SHEHULK LOGO3 42X27 300DPI OUTLINE v1.0
With just weeks before the season begins, Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds find themselves having to convince star football players and executives to take a chance on Wrexham.
welcome to
Mike falls hard for Robin Givens and asks, “How can someone who hates himself love anyone else?’
mike teaser press art 1920x1080 tile
What are you going to be watching on Disney+ today?

source

Previous articleCelsius has a Hail Mary bankruptcy plan: Turn its debt into a new cryptocurrency – CNBC
Aabha Sharma

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR