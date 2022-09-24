iPhone 14 Pro shipping estimates stretch into late October – The Apple Post

Apple released the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max a little over a week ago, with the devices now available for delivery and in-store pickup around the world. However, lead-times for the new models are continuing to slip, with shipping estimates for orders placed today stretching into late October for some configurations.
For example, in the UK, Apple is showing that new orders for the iPhone 14 Pro Max in all colors and storage configurations will be delivered by October 31 at the latest, with the iPhone 14 Pro seeing similar lead-times, with shipping estimates reaching October 24 for most models.
Checks for the iPhone 14 reveal much better estimates, with a handful of models showing as available for delivery within less than a week from the date of order.
