iOS 16 in Public Beta, watchOS 9 and iPadOS 16 too: You can try it now, see how to download it – HT Tech

iOS 16 has reached the public beta stage and in plain English, that means you can download and try iOS 16 right now. Yes, after almost over a month since its release, Apple has extended the iOS 16 update to beta testers around the world. This being the first beta, the update could break your iPhone experience, or it may work like a charm. Hence, if you want to download it, do it at your own risk. Note that this is the public beta version and Apple still hasn’t given an exact timeframe to release iOS 16 as a stable update for all iPhone users.

iOS 16 brings around a couple of changes to the iPhone this year, chief among which is the revamped lockscreen experience that allows you to customise your widgets and experience. There are a couple of new additions as well, all of which we will test out in the coming days – Psst, some of them are genuinely helpful.

Similarly, Apple has also released the beta versions of the iPadOS 16, watchOS 9 and macOS Ventura.

Note that iOS 16 is still in beta and hence, you need to opt for the Apple Beta Software Program in order to try it out. This comes with its own set of quirks, such as bugs and broken features. Hence, try it at your own risk.

In order to download iOS 16, you need to ensure your iPhone supports the update. iOS 16 is compatible with iPhone 8 and newer models, including the iPhone SE 2 and iPhone SE 3.

-Head over to https://beta.apple.com/sp/betaprogram and Sign In with your Apple ID.

-Next, select the iOS tab and download the iOS 16 beta profile.

-Once the beta profile is downloaded, head to Settings and tap on the “Profile Downloaded” notification. Select Install and your iPhone will restart to install the profile.

-After the restart, head over to General> Software Update. You will the iOS 16 Public Beta available to download.

-Once the update downloads, it will automatically install it and will restart to boot into iOS 16.

-These steps are also applicable for iPadOS 16 and watchOS 9. For watchOS 9, you need to do all the steps within the Watch app.

-iOS 16 Beta 1 is a beta version of iOS, which means it is likely to have bugs and issues that could hamper your daily user experience.

-Beta versions of iOS often drain the battery faster.

-If you are trying out iOS 16 Beta, download it it on a secondary iPhone, if you have one. Avoid installing it on the your primary device.

