Poll: Would you still buy iPhone 14 Pro despite rumored price increase? – 9to5Mac

August 11

José Adorno

– Aug. 11th 2022 11:52 am PT

@joseadorno

Earlier this week, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said he expects iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max to be more expensive than the current iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max variants. With that in mind, do you think you would still buy this phone?



(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});



Of course, we are still a few weeks away from the official announcement and, as of now, everything is just speculation, but there’s a lot already rumored about the iPhone 14 Pro – which will likely be a great upgrade.

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo wrote about the price increase:

I estimated iPhone 14 series ASP would increase by about 15% (vs. iPhone 13 series ASP) to $1,000-1,050 (USD) due to two iPhone 14 Pro’s price hikes & higher shipment proportion.

Hon Hai [Foxconn] is the major EMS for iPhone 14 series (with a 60-70% order proportion), so its revenue will markedly benefit from an increased iPhone 14 series ASP. No wonder Hon Hai raises full-year performance to “growing” from roughly flat.”

Although the price increase will not be that expressive, there could be a few good reasons for that – despite geopolitical tensions and supply chain constraints, of course.

In June, Trendforce reported that iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max could start with a 256GB storage option, ditching the current 128GB base model. With that, a $50 price increase for double the base storage would be a great addition for users, especially with Apple making the most important update to iPhone cameras in years with this update.

Apart from that, Apple is rumored to introduce a new design with a hole-punch + pill cutout, the new A16 chip, a better-quality OLED display when compared to the iPhone 14 models, and larger batteries.

Additionally, US carriers also offer great discounts apart from trade-in options, which means many users won’t ever notice that price increase with a combined carrier plan or after trading in their current iPhone model.

Do you think this price increase could affect whether you would buy the next iPhone Pro model? Vote in the poll and share your thoughts in the comment section below.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. Google News google-news

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

@joseadorno

Brazilian tech Journalist. Author at 9to5Mac. Previously at tv globo, the main TV broadcaster in Latin America.

Got tips, feedback, or questions? jose@9to5mac.com

Hands-on with Apple Watch Ultra: First impressions

Apple inks deal to sponsor NFL Super Bowl halftime show

Apple Watch Ultra band compatibility explained

iPhone 14 Pro camera: The big news

source