US-based Rivian to open R&D centre in Serbia – PM Brnabic – SeeNews

Croatia power consumption – Sep 23, 2022

Serbia power consumption – Sep 23, 2022

Bulgaria power consumption – Sep 23, 2022

MedLife leads blue-chip decliners on Bucharest bourse, stock indices end week in red

Croatia's main equity index end lower

101 topics

11 countries

171 industries

Sep 22, 2022 14:11 EEST

BELGRADE (Serbia), September 22 (SeeNews) – US electric vehicle manufacturer Rivian will open a research and development (R&D) centre in Serbia, prime minister Ana Brnabic said.

“One of the most progressive and innovative companies in the world, the US-based Rivian, announced today that they are opening a R&D centre in Belgrade,” Brnabic said on Twitter on Wednesday.

According to Serbian media reports, Rivian plans to open 200 jobs in Serbia and will operate in the country through its local subsidiary Rivian SE Europe.

Rivian SE Europe was established in July and its capital is fully-owned by Dutch-based Rivian Europe, with Robert Scaringe, CEO of Rivian, inscribed among the directors of the subsidiary, data from Serbia’s business register showed.

Rivian produces the electric pickup truck R1T and the R1S electric sport utility vehicle (SUV), as well as an electric delivery van as part of a partnership with Amazon.

Get our free daily newsletter

SeeNews is your complete guide to the emerging economies of Southeast Europe. Latest news, market intelligence, industry analyses, on-demand research – the big picture at the tip of your fingers.

Get ahead of the competition with SeeNews Premium Access. Unlimited news and objective analysis you can trust, company data and more. Subscribe now and start making agile business decisions.

source