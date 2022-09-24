New 14-Inch and 16-Inch MacBook Pros Reportedly Launching Later This Year – MacRumors

Apple plans to release new MacBook Pro models in the fourth quarter of 2022, according to supply chain publication DigiTimes. The report does not mention specific models, but it very likely refers to the next-generation 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros given that the 13-inch model was already updated earlier this year.



There has been uncertainty surrounding the timing of new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models and whether they would be equipped with 5nm or 3nm chips, but it is looking increasingly likely that the notebooks will be released later this year with 5nm chips. Apple is expected to hold an October event focused on the Mac and iPad, so it would be fitting for the new MacBook Pro models to be announced then.

In August, Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman reported that MacBook Pro models with M2 Pro and M2 Max chips were “well into development and testing” at Apple. The notebooks will have very few new features beyond the faster chips, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, after receiving a major redesign in October 2021.

The latest design of the high-end MacBook Pro includes a flatter-edged chassis, a notch at the top of the display, revived ports like MagSafe and HDMI, and more. MacBooks typically go multiple generations between major hardware changes.

While they might remain 5nm, the M2 Pro and M2 Max chips are expected to be manufactured based on TSMC’s newer 5nm process known as “N5P,” so the new MacBook Pro models would still have performance and power efficiency improvements. However, a bigger bump in performance would come from the switch to 3nm chips in 2023 or later.

MacBook shipments have “remained relatively stable” compared to Intel-based Windows laptops, according to DigiTimes. The launch of the new MacBook Air with the M2 chip in July combined with the upcoming launch of new MacBook Pro models could result in Apple’s notebook market share hitting a nearly five-year high in 2022, the report added.

Get weekly top MacRumors stories in your inbox.

How big of an upgrade are Apple’s cheapest mainstream flagship phones?

Apple’s latest Pro phones replace the notch with an innovative “Dynamic Island,” but what else is new compared to last year’s models?

Apple on September 12 released iOS 15.7 and iPadOS 15.7, delivering important fixes for multiple security vulnerabilities, including at least one that has been actively exploited.

Figure out if the 14″ or 16″ MacBook Pro is the one for you.

Apple’s latest mainstream iPhone models come in two sizes with A15 chip, car crash detection, satellite connectivity, and more. iPhone 14 is available now, while iPhone 14 Plus launches on October 7.

Stage Manager multitasking, new Weather app, Display Zoom, and more.

Apple’s next-generation Mac operating system with Stage Manager, Continuity Camera, and more.

New 14″ and 16″ models with M2 Pro and M2 Max chip options as the most significant changes.



MacRumors attracts a broad audience of both consumers and professionals interested in the latest technologies and products. We also boast an active community focused on purchasing decisions and technical aspects of the iPhone, iPod, iPad, and Mac platforms.

source