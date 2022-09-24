Cryptocurrency Prices Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, Cardano Up, BNB Most Trending Coin – Outlook India

Bitcoin (BTC) was up by 0.34 per cent, Ethereum (ETH) rose 1.92 per cent, while Binance was up by 0.53 per cent. BNB was the most trending crypto, while Celsius (CEL) was the top gainer among cryptos this morning.

Updated: 02 Sep 2022 9:31 am

The cryptocurrency market started September with moderate gains and the trend continues today too with Bitcoin and other altcoins gaining slightly over their previous day’s price.

The global crypto market went up by 0.68 per cent to $986.05 billion at 8.30 am. The trading volume was down by 8.83 per cent to $68.05 billion, according to Coinmarketcap data.

The trading volume in the decentralised finance coins section is about $5.54 billion, or 8.93 per cent of the total crypto market’s 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is $56.72 billion, or about 91.49 per cent of the total crypto market volume in the last 24 hours.

The most trending coin on Monday morning was Binance (BNB), and the top gainer was Celsius (CEL). It was up by 21.18 per cent to $1.4. The top loser was UNUS SED LEO (LEO), down 6.96 per cent at $5.42.

Bitcoin: Bitcoin (BTC) rose 0.34 per cent to $20,189.61.

BTC was trading with losses for the most part of September 1, and sometime around 7.19 pm, fell below the $20,000 mark and remained at that level till around 1.49 am on September 2. From 7.59 am onwards, there was an upward momentum in BTC’s trade which lifted its price and took it to trade now at its day’s highest price level.

Its lowest intraday trading price was $19,653.97, while its volume was down by 8.55 per cent at $29,553,926,546.

Ethereum: Ethereum’s (ETH) price rose 1.92 per cent to $1,587.24 in the last 24 hours to Tuesday morning.

ETH was trading with moderate gains for the most part of September 1, but some time around 7.39 pm, ETH’s price slipped right into the red territory and remained there until about 10.54 pm. From around 2.29 am on September 2, ETH’s price started inching upwards and managed to break the $1,580 price level to now trade at its intraday high.



The lowest price for ETH today was $1,520.19. ETH’s trading volume was down by 21.42 per cent at $15,604,976,658.

Other Altcoins: Solana's (SOL) price was down by 0.68 per cent at $31.24 today.

Ripple (XRP) gained 1.45 per cent at $0.3293 and its 24-hour trading volume was down by 9.24 per cent at $827,609,596.

Cardano (ADA) rose 1.18 per cent to $0.4545. Cardano’s 24-hour trading volume rose 8.64 per cent to $561,984,659.

Binance (BNB) was up by 0.53 per cent to $276.39. Its 24-hour trading volume was down by 2.75 per cent at $913,030,304.

Dogecoin (DOGE) was up by 1.26 per cent at $0.06198. Its 24-hour trading volume was up by 5.54 per cent at $316,619,291.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) was up by 0.25 per cent to $0.00001218.

Yearn.Finance (YFI) rose 0.92 per cent to $9,107.25. Its 24-hour trading volume was up by 4.73 per cent at $48,163,647.



Avalanche (AVAX) was down by 0.88 per cent at $19.02 and its 24-hour trading volume was down by 19.21 per cent at $305,603,752.



Aave (AAVE) was trading with a loss of 0.15 per cent at $85.16 and its 24-hour trading volume was down by 15.1 per cent at $116,367,132.

