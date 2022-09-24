Bitcoin May Soar After Current "Discount," If History Repeats Itself: Bloomberg's Chief Analyst – U.Today

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Chief commodity analyst at Bloomberg Mike McGlone has taken to Twitter to say that Bitcoin is in a good position at the moment, despite the big “discount” it is trading at.

McGlone shared a screenshot with an extract from a recent Bloomberg report. According to it, this year, the leading digital currency has joined the line of other major assets – gold and U.S. Treasuries – becoming a global store of value.

While commodities and global GDP have been declining, the Fed promises more interest rate hikes as part of its hawkish stance to fight inflation. This strategy of the U.S. central bank was caused by the big rise in energy prices globally in the first half of the year.

In the meantime, Bitcoin has been holding near the $20,000 level, going only slightly below it.

Sept. #Cryptos Outlook- There are few more powerful forces than stocks declining at high velocity, particularly with the #Fed tightening as the world leans toward recession. Cryptos are a minor part of the ebbing tide but not from an advancing technology, leading-indicator status pic.twitter.com/0Bnj4saAfm

The report also says that Bitcoin is currently going away at a discount on an elongated bull market. The graph shared in the report shows that similar steep falls have taken place twice before – in 2015 and 2018-19, when Bitcoin fell to $300 and $5,000, respectively, from higher levels.

After those plunges, the flagship crypto soared. McGlone believes the same may happen this time too.

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets.

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

Disclaimer: Any financial and market information given on U.Today is written for informational purpose only. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions.

source