“Hocus Pocus 2” Social Media Early Responses – What's On Disney Plus – What's On Disney Plus

This Halloween season, Disney is bringing back the Sanderson Sisters for a brand new original film, “Hocus Pocus 2”, which drops onto Disney+ on September 30th 2022.

“Hocus Pocus 2” is a haunting sequel to the Halloween classic, which brings back the delightfully wicked Sanderson sisters for more comedic mayhem. It’s been 29 years since someone lit the Black Flame Candle and resurrected the 17th-century sisters, and they are looking for revenge. Now it is up to three high-school students to stop the ravenous witches from wreaking a new kind of havoc on Salem before dawn on All Hallow’s Eve.

The social media reaction embargo has lifted, and here are my early thoughts on the film:

#HocusPocus2 is a fun lighthearted easy-going, family-friendly, sequel. Bette & Sarah once again steal the show. I enjoyed it, but it's never going to top the original. It's just more Sanderson Sister antics in the modern world, which is great. Coming to #disneyplus on Sept 30th pic.twitter.com/5KMDek2JDi

— What’s On Disney Plus (@disneyplusnews) September 23, 2022

And here are some other early reactions to “Hocus Pocus 2”:

Hocus Pocus 2 is the PERFECT kick off to spooky season! The Sanderson sisters are back in this hilariously fun film! Fans will be thrilled with all the callbacks. Was not expecting there to be some truly emotional moments mixed in. A great follow up to the original.#HocusPocus2 pic.twitter.com/5DfwFBJjcA

— Tessa Smith – Mama's Geeky (@MamasGeeky) September 23, 2022

I won't spoil the fun, but this legacy-quel's dedication to expanding the lore without repeating itself is refreshing. There are moments that, were this going to theaters, the crowd would go nuts. Make no mistake, #HocusPocus2 deserves to go to theaters. I hope someday it will.

— Mike Reyes (@MrControversy83) September 23, 2022

#HocusPocus2 is a fitting sequel to the iconic original classic. With plenty of nostalgic doses this film will hit all the cords even the emotional ones. It brilliantly incorporates modern objects & situations and it works! Get ready bc the witches are back!! #FilmTwitter pic.twitter.com/KBizKTf8Ux

— Rosa Parra (@rosasreviews) September 23, 2022

#HocusPocus2 is Indeed Back & exceeds expectations as the original means a lot to me! #WinifredSanderson #MarySanderson #SarahSanderson & #BooooooooK are passionate partners in Holy Mischief! I had a betwitching good time with the sequel and ran #AmokAmokAmok @StreamrNews 🥹✨🧹 pic.twitter.com/JNZID4SrTe

— Liam Dearden (@liamdearden) September 23, 2022

THE WITCHES ARE BACK! I cannot tell you how much I enjoyed #HocusPocus2. It’s so much fun, easily matches the magic of the first!

Great to see The Sanderson Sisters back in action, plus there’s even some great musical numbers thrown in! GIMME MORE! pic.twitter.com/tyiKvk8xEc

— Josh @ #LFF2022 (@JoshM_Jones) September 23, 2022

#HocusPocus2 put a spell on me from the start, not running amuck of the original, but blending fun callbacks with fresh humor and a simple, yet smart story. #BetteMidler is absolutely brilliant, leading a solid cast. I loved it and couldn’t stop smiling. A bewitching good time! pic.twitter.com/GGBsHgz6f4

— Guy At The Movies (@GuyAtTheMovies1) September 23, 2022

The Sanderson Sisters are back! #HocusPocus2 is filled with huge laughs and endless entertainment. Midler, Parker and Najimy don't miss a beat reprising their roles from 29 years ago and it's spellbinding seeing them together again. @HocusPocusMovie @DisneyPlus pic.twitter.com/SJ1BNYrdks

— Cinema Stubs 🎙️ (@CinemaStubs) September 23, 2022



“Hocus Pocus 2” stars Bette Midler (“The First Wives Club,” “Beaches”), Sarah Jessica Parker (“Sex and the City,” “Divorce”), and Kathy Najimy (“Sister Act,” “Younger”), and is directed by Anne Fletcher (“Dumplin,’” “The Proposal”). “Hocus Pocus 2” also stars Sam Richardson (“The Tomorrow War”), Doug Jones (“The Shape of Water”), Hannah Waddingham (“Ted Lasso”), Whitney Peak (“Gossip Girl”), Belissa Escobedo (“American Horror Stories”), Lilia Buckingham (“Dirt”), Froy Gutierrez (“Teen Wolf”), and Tony Hale (“Veep”). The film is produced by Lynn Harris (“King Richard,” “The Shallows”), with Ralph Winter (“Hocus Pocus,” “X-Men” franchise), David Kirschner (“Hocus Pocus,” “Chucky”), and Adam Shankman (“Disenchanted,” “Hairspray”) serving as executive producers.

A Disney+ Original movie, “Hocus Pocus 2” will premiere September 30, 2022, exclusively on Disney+.

You must be logged in to post a comment.

source