Pixel 6 Pro Owners React to 8 Month Milestone – Droid Life

If you bought a Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro when it first launched, you have owned one for a full 8 months. During that time, a lot has happened in the world of the Pixel 6 line, including the unveiling of the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, the two phones that should replace the Pixel 6 later this year. The timing got me thinking today about where these phones stand in the minds of their owners and how life has been recently, now that we are several major updates into their lives.

The story of the Pixel 6 line is well documented at this point. You should know about the software delays, the never-ending coverage of bugs that Google needed to address through several updates, and that long mix-up in quarterly updates that caused a significant wait over the winter holiday season. But now things are flowing nicely, with no recent delays in monthly patches, including the latest June update that a bunch of us beta tested for months.

I can tell you that Tim and I have danced between the Pixel 6 line off and on since launch. I’ve enjoyed the Pixel 6, somehow found the Pixel 6 Pro’s massive size and curved display to be quite pleasant, and haven’t run into nearly the number of issues as some owners seem to be able to list. For the most part, outside of a modem disconnection here and there, I have had zero complaints about the Pixel 6 line outside of size. I’ll never back down from believing that both phones are too damn big and that Google should have given us a small “Pro” option.

It sure seems like Google is satisfied with the Pixel 6 line too. They just told us at Google I/O that’ve sold more than the Pixel 4 and Pixel 5 combined. As far as we can tell, Google believes the Pixel 6 to be a success.

I’d argue that things are extremely quiet in Pixel 6 communities at the moment. I noticed a similar silence at the 6-month mark, but after the big June update, it’s almost like we are finally at the point that people are all good with their Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro.

Or am I reading that wrong? Are people just living with bugs that never seem to go away and are sick of complaining about them? Are they learning to deal with bugs that are unfixable? Did they switch phones and move on to a world without the need to complain on reddit?

It’s time to check-in, Pixel 6 owners. How are things today?

