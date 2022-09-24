How to use Shared with You in iOS 16 and macOS Ventura – AppleInsider

Copyright © 2022, Quiller Media, Inc.

Shared with You is a social feature Apple added that highlights content others share with you. Here’s how to use the feature in iOS 16 and macOS Ventura.

The feature appears when someone shares content with you from Apple TV, Apple Music, News, Podcasts, Safari, and Photos using iMessage. Each app automatically organizes the content within its own Shared with You section. It’s a helpful feature for keeping up with media without forgetting.

Each app displays the section in a different area. The Shared with You section won’t appear unless a contact has shared content through Messages.

First, in the Settings control panel, tap Messages. Then the meny holds the togglefor Automatic Sharing. Additionally, this same screen allows for individual Apple apps can be turned on and off.

On the Mac, open Messages and go to Preferences, either by clicking it in the menu bar or pressing Command-Comma on the keyboard. There is a tab called Shared with You with similar check boxes.

The entire process happens automatically. When a person shares content from these apps in an iMessage, it appears in its respective app. Dismiss the content with a long-press on iOS and iPadOS and a click of a mouse in macOS.

From each of these apps, the contact’s photo and name will appear underneath the content in the Shared with You section. Tapping or clicking on their name opens a reply with Messages.

Sharing content from within these Apple apps to Messages will make it appear in the recipient’s Shared with You section.

