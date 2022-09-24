Samsung and the Galaxy S22 Ultra win Manufacturer and Phone of the Year awards – SamMobile – Samsung news

© 2022 SamMobile
SamMobile has affiliate and sponsored partnerships. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn a commission. Learn more.
Last updated: September 23rd, 2022 at 14:21 UTC+02:00
Samsung was named the Smartphone Manufacturer of the Year at the 2022 Mobile Industry Awards held in London on September 22, while the Galaxy S22 Ultra earned the Phone of the Year title. Runner-up smartphone brands were Motorola and Oppo.
Samsung earned the Smartphone Manufacturer of the Year award because the company offered a wide range of devices for both enterprise and non-enterprise customers, and because of its track record of excellent customer service and support. (via TechRadar)
The Mobile Industry Awards looked at various criteria and awarded the companies that demonstrated strong performance in marketing and sales and those that offered excellent products to regular customers and business partners.
The Mobile Industry Awards 2022 picked the Galaxy S22 Ultra as the Phone of the Year, once again, because it met several criteria. Not only does the best phone have to look good, but it needs to offer great specs and features while appealing to a wide range of customers. This is probably why the Galaxy S22 Ultra made the list while Samsung’s foldable phones haven’t. As exciting as Samsung’s foldable phones are, they don’t (yet) appeal to as many customers as the Galaxy S flagship lineup.
It’s worth noting that the panel of judges looked at phones that were on sale between October 1, 2021, and July 30, 2022. The Galaxy S22 Ultra was picked from a pool of 10 finalists, including the iPhone 13, the Google Pixel 6, the Motorola Edge 20 Pro, OnePlus 10 Pro, Oppo Find X5 Pro, Realme GT 2, Sony Xperia 1 IV, and Xiaomi Mi 11.
Samsung was the only manufacturer to have made the top-10 list with two smartphone models, the other being the Galaxy A53. The Galaxy S22 Ultra was chosen above all other smartphones for its price-to-spec ratio, usability, design, features, services, and financial and commercial success.
SamsungGalaxy S22 Ultra
SamsungGalaxy A53 5G
You might also like
Samsung is working hard to ready up One UI 5.0 for a handful of Galaxy devices, and Members willing to take a bit of risk have had access to the beta firmware for the past few weeks. On the other hand, customers that don’t want to join the beta program have yet to gain access […]
Samsung’s One UI 5.0 beta firmware has had some issues with slow user interface animations. And although the most recent third One UI 5.0 beta update for the Galaxy S22 lineup appears to have fixed the slow response, the company used a bit of trickery to fool the user’s eyes. Samsung appears to have cut […]
Samsung Electronics is under investigation by the U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC) after Manufacturing Resources International (MRI) filed a complaint claiming that the South Korean company has infringed on its patents. MRI is a manufacturer of outdoor and semi-outdoor digital signage solutions, and the company alleges that Samsung Electronics and its SDS affiliate infringed on […]
It was rumored that Samsung might delay the release of the third One UI 5.0 beta update to the Galaxy S22. However, against all odds, Samsung released the update yesterday in Europe and the UK. Now, the update has also been released in China and India. The third One UI 5.0 beta update for the […]
Although there were rumors about the possible delay of the One UI 5.0 Beta 2 update, Samsung ended up releasing the third beta update to the Galaxy S22 series last night. Since it is the third beta update, one would be inclined to think that it would mostly bring bug fixes and minor feature additions. […]
A recent Samsung Members community post suggested that the next beta version of One UI 5.0 has been delayed until Friday, but this might be true only for select markets. In reality, the third One UI 5.0 beta firmware has just started rolling out for Exynos-powered Galaxy S22 models across Europe, or at least in […]
September 2022 security patch
Devices
Samsung Galaxy A04s
SM-A047F
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5
SM-R900
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro
SM-R920
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4
SM-F936B
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4
SM-F721B
Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro 2
SM-R510
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 44mm
SM-R910
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 LTE
SM-R905
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 44mm LTE
SM-R915
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro LTE
SM-R925
Samsung Galaxy M13
SM-M135F
Samsung Galaxy M23
SM-M236B
SamMobile Weekly Newsletter
Best picks
Social media
Reviews
© 2022 SamMobile