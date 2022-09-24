Samsung and the Galaxy S22 Ultra win Manufacturer and Phone of the Year awards – SamMobile – Samsung news

© 2022 SamMobile

Samsung was named the Smartphone Manufacturer of the Year at the 2022 Mobile Industry Awards held in London on September 22, while the Galaxy S22 Ultra earned the Phone of the Year title. Runner-up smartphone brands were Motorola and Oppo.

Samsung earned the Smartphone Manufacturer of the Year award because the company offered a wide range of devices for both enterprise and non-enterprise customers, and because of its track record of excellent customer service and support. (via TechRadar)

The Mobile Industry Awards looked at various criteria and awarded the companies that demonstrated strong performance in marketing and sales and those that offered excellent products to regular customers and business partners.

The Mobile Industry Awards 2022 picked the Galaxy S22 Ultra as the Phone of the Year, once again, because it met several criteria. Not only does the best phone have to look good, but it needs to offer great specs and features while appealing to a wide range of customers. This is probably why the Galaxy S22 Ultra made the list while Samsung’s foldable phones haven’t. As exciting as Samsung’s foldable phones are, they don’t (yet) appeal to as many customers as the Galaxy S flagship lineup.

It’s worth noting that the panel of judges looked at phones that were on sale between October 1, 2021, and July 30, 2022. The Galaxy S22 Ultra was picked from a pool of 10 finalists, including the iPhone 13, the Google Pixel 6, the Motorola Edge 20 Pro, OnePlus 10 Pro, Oppo Find X5 Pro, Realme GT 2, Sony Xperia 1 IV, and Xiaomi Mi 11.

Samsung was the only manufacturer to have made the top-10 list with two smartphone models, the other being the Galaxy A53. The Galaxy S22 Ultra was chosen above all other smartphones for its price-to-spec ratio, usability, design, features, services, and financial and commercial success.

Reviews

