Every Disney and Pixar D23 panel announcement (D23 recap) – Hidden Remote

UKRAINE – 2022/01/22: In this photo illustration, the Pixar Animation Studios logo is seen displayed on a smartphone screen with a Disney logo in the background. (Photo Illustration by Igor Golovniov/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

The first day of D23 2022 kicked off in style with a day full of amazing panels celebrating Disney and its amazing brands. Of course, the highlight of Day 1 comes in the form of the event’s first Studio Showcase of the 3-day weekend with the Disney and Pixar D23 panel.

Taking place on the Hall D23 stage, Disney Studios rolls out the blue carpet for fans with a panel that is designed to showcase the upcoming projects from the likes of Walt Disney Animation Studios, Pixar Animation Studios and Disney Studios.

Pulling back the curtain, parties from the three studios will take to the stage to unveil a look at what’s coming up in theaters and on Disney+ in a 2-hour panel that is sure to bring with it a lot of exciting news.

Across the Disney and Pixar D23 panel, Disney brass will be showcasing some of the many projects in development from the brand’s biggest studios.

While no programming slate was provided ahead of the event, the panel is expected to bring with it first looks at projects in the form of new images and teasers, hint at what’s to come with some possible release dates and bring about some exciting news about what’s on the horizon for the brands.

As the 2-hour panel unfolds, we’ll be sharing D23 live updates from the Disney and Pixar panel so be sure to check back and refresh this page for the latest updates as the panel unfolds from 3:30 – 5:30 pm PT / 6:30 – 8:30 pm ET!

Update: The Disney and Pixar panel has now come to a close.

Hocus Pocus 2 – Courtesy Disney+

Kicking off the action at the Disney and Pixar D23 panel were our favorite group of witches, the Sanderson Sisters! In celebration of this fall’s most-anticipated new movie, Disney used its D23 panel to debut a brand new trailer for Hocus Pocus 2 which offers up a new look at the film and the returns of Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy.

You can check out the new trailer below:

https://twitter.com/DisneyStudios/status/1568371790128517122

After promoting the upcoming Hocus Pocus sequel, Disney shifted its attention to another sequel years in the making with some help from the Disenchanted cast. 15 years after the release of Enchanted in 2007, the original cast return for a new adventure where they’ll encounter some familiar and new faces along the way.

In taking to the stage, the cast made quite the splash while also using their appearance to tease what their characters have been up to since the first film.

The cast of #Disenchanted has arrived in Hall D23! #D23Expo2022 pic.twitter.com/qIX6Z8nbtQ

— FanSided Entertainment (@FanSided_ENT) September 9, 2022

Idina Menzel and James Marsden talk about what to expect from their characters in #Disenchanted at #D23Expo2022 pic.twitter.com/E0uxxxSaZt

— FanSided Entertainment (@FanSided_ENT) September 9, 2022

After an appearance from the cast on the Hall D23 Stage, Disney Studios debuted the first official trailer for Disenchanted which offers up our first look at the return of Amy Adams as Giselle alongside the film’s new and returning cast. You can watch the official Disenchanted trailer below:

Promoting Disney’s upcoming live-action film Peter Pan and Wendy, Captain Hook actor Jude Law gushed about the chance to dive into the backstory of such a rich and layered character in a way unlike we’ve seen before. In fact, per Law, it seems we might finally get to see a different dynamic between Hook and Peter Pan including a potential friendship

“We got to mine the backstory a little more. You understand a little more about their past, a past where they were possibly once friends. There’s still a great rivalry and a great physical rivalry, the fighting and the familiarity of the fighting and this sort of gamesmanship is very present,” Law previewed. “For me, playing the good guy, it was particularly nice to finally layer in that understanding of who and why Captain Hook is so iconic.”

Jude Law speaks on his role as Captain Hook in #PeterPanAndWendy at #D23Expo pic.twitter.com/W3KraCbg54

— FanSided Entertainment (@FanSided_ENT) September 9, 2022

During the Disney and Pixar panel at D23, Disney debuted the first official poster for the new live-action film Peter Pan and Wendy, arriving in 2023 on Disney+. The stunning new poster prominently features the iconic Jolly Roger and our first look at the film’s characters.

Just revealed at #D23Expo ✨ Check out the new poster for #PeterPanandWendy, Streaming in 2023, only on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/CaXILgn3WR

— Disney+ (@DisneyPlus) September 9, 2022

No D23 panel is ever complete without some surprise appearances and Disney pulled out the stops throughout the panel with surprise guests which included Jamie Lee Curtis who dropped by during the Haunted Mansion segment to tease her role as Madam Leota.

During the panel, it was also revealed that Winona Ryder, Dan Levy and Hasan Minaj had joined the stacked cast which includes Curtis, Rosario Dawson, Owen Wilson, LaKeith Stanfield, Jared Leto, Tiffany Haddish and Danny DeVito.

Jamie Lee Curtis makes a grand entrance in a Doom Buggy onto the stage as it’s announced she’ll be in the #HauntedMansion movie #D23Expo2022 pic.twitter.com/pySmqQZ2Uf

— FanSided Entertainment (@FanSided_ENT) September 9, 2022

Fans hoping the sequel to 2019’s The Lion King would follow the storyline from the animated sequel The Lion King 2 might be disappointed to know Barry Jenkins’ follow-up project will instead tell the story of Mufasa. Titled, Mufasa: The Lion King, the new film will be told in two timelines as Billy Eichner and Seth Rogen return as Timon and Pumbaa to tell the story of Mufasa to a new lion cub as audiences watch his rise to royalty.

While an exact release date has not yet been set for Mufasa: The Lion King, Disney has confirmed that the film will hit theaters in 2024.

Gal Gadot and Rachel Zegler react to the audience’s cheers after seeing a first glimpse of #SnowWhite #D23Expo2022 pic.twitter.com/9UYErHk3dk

— FanSided Entertainment (@FanSided_ENT) September 9, 2022

Joining an ever-growing list of live-action remakes of classic Disney animated films is Snow White, which opens in theaters in 2024. Starring Gal Gadot and Rachel Zegler, the forthcoming adaptation was described by Zegler as a modern-age spin on the classic which will focus on Snow White coming to terms with herself and finding her agency.

Without giving away too much, Zegler also revealed that the film will feature new music in addition to some of the original’s iconic tracks.

Gal Gadot shared how much fun it has been to play a villain, and Rachel Zegler talks about how excited she is for #SnowWhite #D23Expo2022 pic.twitter.com/qyxmXuXUtX

— FanSided Entertainment (@FanSided_ENT) September 9, 2022

When audiences head under the sea in Disney’s upcoming The Little Mermaid live-action film starring Halle Bailey will feature covers of iconic films from the animated classic including “Part of Your World” as well as four brand new songs from Alan Menken and Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Halle Bailey talks about playing Ariel and filming Part of Your World, a scene they just played in Hall D23 for the audience #TheLittleMermaid #D23Expo2022 pic.twitter.com/JViluT41TK

— FanSided Entertainment (@FanSided_ENT) September 9, 2022

In the first official trailer for Disney’s The Little Mermaid — coming May 26, 2023 — Disney gives a stunning first look at Halle Bailey as Ariel complete with the character’s signature red locks. The new trailer, which you can watch below, also provides audiences with their first look at Bailey tackling one of the film’s most iconic songs.

Out of the sea, wish I could be… part of that world.

Disney's The Little Mermaid is coming to theaters May 26, 2023. pic.twitter.com/lUw5BmYRK5

— Walt Disney Studios (@DisneyStudios) September 9, 2022

Kicking off the Pixar portion of the Disney and Pixar panel was the new original film Elemental, arriving in theaters on June 16, 2023. In addition to providing a new look at the film’s total title characters Ember and Wade, Pixar confirmed the characters will be voiced by Leah Lewis and Mamoudou Athie, respectively. You can check out the first look at the characters as well as the newly released poster the film below:

https://twitter.com/Pixar/status/1568387640206172161

Check out this #D23Expo Exclusive Poster for Disney and Pixar’s Elemental. See the movie only in theaters June 16, 2023! pic.twitter.com/gnLjVZVngx

— Pixar (@Pixar) September 9, 2022

Coming in 2023, Win or Lose is a new original Disney+ series from Pixar starring Will Forte. Pixar’s first full-length animated series will tell the story of a softball team over the course of the same week, but with each episode telling the story from the perspective of a different member of the team through unique animation styles.

Up to bat at #D23Expo: a FIRST LOOK at Pixar's all-new Original series Win or Lose, with Will Forte as Coach Dan.

From filmmakers Michael Yates, Carrie Hobson, and David Lally, Win or Lose comes to #DisneyPlus in 2023! pic.twitter.com/KarxT1GXIw

— Disney+ (@DisneyPlus) September 10, 2022

https://twitter.com/Pixar/status/1568391606654627840

Coming in Spring 2024, ELIO promises to show a side of outer space like no one has ever seen before. The film centers around Elio, an 11-year-old boy who doesn’t fit in, who makes first contact, is beamed up to a space city and becomes the unlikely ambassador from Earth. The new film from Pixar stars America Ferrera as Olga Solis and Yonas Kibreab as Elio, was directed by Adrian Molina and produced by Mary Alice Drumm.

After years of speculation, star Amy Poehler confirmed that Inside Out 2 is officially happening during the Disney and Pixar D23 panel. The new film, releasing in Summer 2024, will take place when Riley is a teenager and will feature the return of familiar emotions as well as the introduction of new yet-to-be-confirmed emotions.

Any Poehler announces #InsideOut2 is coming out Summer 2024, will take place when Riley is a teenager, and will have new emotions #D23Expo pic.twitter.com/sraOyWCngD

— FanSided Entertainment (@FanSided_ENT) September 10, 2022

As confirmed by Disney and Pixar during the studios’ D23 panel, the upcoming Zootopia animated series will consist of six episodes. Each new episode will tell an original story about unique characters within the Zootopia universe. The new original series will arrive on Disney+ on Nov. 9, 2022.

As the attention shifted to Disney+ animated originals, Disney and Pixar provided our first look at the new Original Disney+ series Iwájú. In the new series arriving in 2023, viewers will be transported into a futuristic Lagos, Nigeria in a series described as a “love letter to Lagos and Nigeria,” which follows a futuristic coming-of-age story about best friends Tola and Kole.

Journey into a futuristic version of Lagos, Nigeria with this FIRST LOOK of Disney Animation and Kugali’s Iwájú!

The all-new Original series streams on #DisneyPlus in 2023. #D23Expo pic.twitter.com/IecNdnG6P0

— Disney+ (@DisneyPlus) September 10, 2022

As the cast of Strange World took to the stage at D23, Jake Gyllenhaal couldn’t contain his excitement at making his D23 debut appearance to promote what will be his first role in a Disney animated film.

“Being here is so cool to be here with all of you and to share this trailer for the first time,” Gyllenhaal told the crowd in attendance. “I’ve always wanted to be in a Disney animated movie so it’s kind of a dream come true to play Searcher Clade.”

The cast of #StrangeWorld takes the stage at #D23Expo2022 pic.twitter.com/Vhy3cysXBc

— FanSided Entertainment (@FanSided_ENT) September 10, 2022

As the Disney and Pixar D23 panel began coming to a close, Walt Disney Animation Studios announced a new movie titled Wish. In the new film arriving in November 2023, audiences will be transported to the Kingdom of Wishes where they’ll meet 17-year-old Asha who wishes to the stars for guidance.

The new film, which has been confirmed to be a musical will feature music from Julia Michaels and promises to “take Easter eggs to a new level.” It was also confirmed the cast will be led by Ariana DeBose in the role of Asha.

In their 100th anniversary, Walt Disney Animation Studios will debut a new movie titled #Wish, a story that takes place in the Kingdom of Wishes and follows a 17-year old girl named Asha who wishes to the stars for guidance #D23Expo pic.twitter.com/V8k8XOhzUg

— FanSided Entertainment (@FanSided_ENT) September 10, 2022

