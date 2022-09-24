2024 GMC Sierra Electric Full-Size Pickup Truck Is Coming – MotorTrend

For those who can’t afford the 2022 GMC Hummer EV electric pickup truck, the electric GMC Sierra could be a more reasonably priced option when it goes into production in 2023.

General Motors posted a teaser of the new, other electric GMC today with promises we will see the premium electric truck next year.

The Sierra teaser focuses on the front grille and the light show it can put on. In keeping with trends for many future vehicles, dynamic lighting has become a way to wow and engage customers.

Like the Hummer EV pickup and the 2024 GMC Hummer SUV, whose lights accentuate the giant “Hummer” lettering across the front, the Sierra illuminates the giant GMC logo. The strong front end is framed with dramatic L-shaped lights. The turn signals are directional and dynamic. In other words, it looks like the current Sierra and nothing like the new (also-GMC-badged) Hummer.

The Sierra will be the third all-electric vehicle in the GMC lineup, potentially making it a 2024 model on the heels of the Hummer SUV. While priced less than the Hummer truck, the electric Sierra will cost more than the Chevrolet Silverado electric pickup that also is in the works. The Silverado will debut January 5 at CES in Las Vegas.

GMC is a more premium brand, and as such the electric Sierra will only be offered in the top Denali trim.

“Sierra Denali holds tremendous equity for GMC and our customers,” said vice president of global GMC Duncan Aldred in a statement. “We now have an opportunity to evolve Sierra’s capabilities and technologies, as afforded by transitioning to an all-electric propulsion while also elevating the luxurious design and comfort associated with Denali.”

Like the GMC Hummer EV, the electric Sierra will be purposefully built on the Ultium Platform, using the Ultium battery management system. We expect the truck to also follow suit and have a glass roof and four-wheel steering—or, at least, to offer those tricks.

The Sierra EV will be assembled at GM’s Factory Zero plant in Detroit-Hamtramck with production starting in 2023, likely shortly after the Hummer SUV starts rolling down the line. The Silverado EV is expected to start production at Factory Zero early in 2023, while the 2022 GMC Hummer EV pickup is beginning deliveries to customers this month.

Ford will beat those more affordable electric GM pickups to the punch with the 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning due next spring. The 2022 Rivian R1T, the 2022 MotorTrend Truck of the Year, is already on sale.

