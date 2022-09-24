Know how to boost your iPhone or Android phone battery life – HT Tech

Copyright © HT Media Limited

All rights reserved.

With the phones offering very-intensive features, such as the higher refresh rates and other apps, it causes faster battery drain. Leaving several apps open can unnecessarily deplete your phone’s battery. However, there are many ways to improve your phone’s battery performance. Reviewing some of the settings of your phone can significantly boost battery life on the spot. Here is how you can boost your phone’s battery life with these simple hacks.

Turn on auto-brightness of your phone

It might look better when your phone’s brightness is set to maximum but it drains battery faster. The brighter your phone’s screen, the faster your phone’s battery will drain. Hence you can reduce the brightness or turn on auto-brightness feature so that the display brightness automatically sets according to the ambient lighting wherever you are. This will significantly improve your battery life over time.

Close battery-draining apps

Your phone has several built-in apps that drain the battery faster. You can close or delete such apps by making certain changes in Settings. Head to Settings, go to Battery, and tap on the ‘Last 10 Days’ option. It will display your battery usage by different apps. Close such apps and run in the background. You can also delete some of the apps that are not useful for you.

Turn on low power mode

Turning on low power mode is one of the most effective ways to boost battery life. This feature suspends mail fetch, background app refresh, automatic downloads, etc with a single button. You can turn on Low Power mode in the Settings tab. Go to the Control Centre in the Settings tab, then Customise Controls, and tap the + icon next to Low Power Mode if it’s not already there.

Don’t use your phone while on charge

We generally don’t mind using the phone while it’s hooked up to the charger. However, this can be extremely damaging to its battery. It can, not only reduce battery life, but disrupt the charge cycle as well. Hence, avoid using your phone when it’s plugged in and charging.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

71663866717424

source