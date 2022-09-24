4 Ways to Download Instagram Videos – Lifehacker Australia

Instagram recently reminded everyone it is “no longer a photo sharing app or a square photo sharing app,” and indeed, parent company Facebook wants it to be the hub for sharing videos of all kinds, from TikTok-style Reels to YouTube-like longer videos on IGTV. As the number of videos on Instagram grows, so does the need to save them to view offline.

After all, you won’t always have a good internet connection. Why miss out on Instagram videos when you’re up in the hills or during your next long flight? Luckily, it’s possible to download Instagram videos and take them with you wherever you go.

Before we show you how to do that across all of your devices, it’s worth noting that these methods tend to break every once in a while. Instagram changes its APIs more than most other services, which means that the method for downloading videos, photos, or stories, keeps changing along with them. In most cases, the methods we recommended will work because the developers engineering them update their apps or automations regularly. However, there is a small chance that any of these methods could stop working, if only temporarily.

The best way to download Instagram videos on iPhone is through Apple’s Siri Shortcuts app. It’s where you’ll find all kinds of extensions and automations for iOS, and there is a really good shortcut that lets you download Instagram videos too. Here’s what you need to do:

That’s it! Follow the process in step 11 to download pretty much anything and everything posted to Instagram. The saved items will appear in the Photos app on your iPhone.

On Android, there are several apps that let you download Instagram videos. We’re going to use one of them to quickly save videos for offline viewing. Follow these steps:

When the video’s downloaded, it’ll appear in the Photos or Gallery app on your Android phone.

If you want to download Instagram videos on a desktop or a laptop, you can also use an app to do so.

The same company makes another app, 4K Stogram, that lets you download other types of Instagram posts, such as photos and stories. Note that not all features are available for free on that app.

For those who are unable to (or don’t want to) download apps on their devices, web-based Instagram downloaders will do the job just fine. There are plenty of them, most of which work fairly well, so a quick Google search should lead you to a decent option. One we recommend is called Igram — here’s how you can download Instagram videos using that site:

You can now view the Instagram video whenever you want to.

