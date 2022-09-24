Home Latest News Latest NFT News India: Non-Fungible Tokens News and Updates – Business Today

Brandon Martin
Meet Teresa Melvin, the 13-year-old digital artist from Kerala, India who has minted 100 NFTs, created two characters on the blockchain, and is now all set to launch AvaRamona, a whole new series of NFTs and merchandise.
Gower believes that NFTs are a great medium to cherish moments from the sport’s history. He said, “I think there is great potential to look at epic moments from way back.” He further added, “Remember that history is longer than a week. There is so much that we remember fondly.”
