Original ‘High School Musical’ Cast Members to Join Season Four of Disney+ Series (TV News Roundup) – Variety

Original “High School Musical” franchise cast members Corbin Bleu, Monique Coleman, Lucas Grabeel, Bart Johnson, Alyson Reed and Kaycee Stroh have joined season four of the Disney+ series “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series,” the streamer announced as production begins on the new season.

The new season will take a meta turn, with the Principal Gutierrez character announcing that Disney has decided to make the long-awaited “High School Musical 4: The Reunion” movie on location at their in-show high school. Bleu, Coleman, Grabeel, Johnson, Reed and Kaycee Stroh will play themselves, resurrecting their “High School Musical” roles within the show, while the students will play featured extras in the in-universe movie.

Additional new cast for the fourth season include Kylie Cantrall, Matthew Sato, Caitlin Reilly and Vasthy Mompoint in recurring guest star roles. The show, created and executive produced by Tim Federle, will feature songs from the “High School Musical” franchise as well as original music in its new season.

Also in today’s television news:

ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” will return to Brooklyn, New York, for a week of shows from Monday, Sept. 26 through Friday, Sept. 30. The five “Kimmel in Brooklyn” shows will tape in front of a live studio audience from the Brooklyn Academy of Music’s Howard Gilman Opera House. This marks the sixth occasion where “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” has gone to the host’s hometown to tape the show at the Brooklyn Academy of Music.

Guests and musical performances for the scheduled Brooklyn shows are listed below:

Monday, Sept. 26

Amy Schumer, Charlamagne Tha God, Musical Guest: Run The Jewels

Tuesday, Sept. 27

David Letterman, Tracy Morgan

Wednesday, Sept. 28

Mila Kunis, Ramy Youssef, Musical Guest: Future

Thursday, Sep. 29

Ben Stiller, Musical Guest: Yeah Yeah Yeahs

Friday, Sept. 30

Jason Bateman, Guest and Musical Guest: Paul Simon

Jimmy Kimmel, Erin Irwin, Molly McNearney, Jennifer Sharron and David Craig serve as executive producers; Douglas DeLuca serves as co-executive producer. The show is produced by 1205 AM Productions LLC in association with Kimmelot and ABC Signature.

*

Hulu has acquired rights to the film “Remember Me: The Mahalia Jackson Story,” from Multicom Entertainment Group and Locomotive Entertainment. The theatrical stars Ledisi as Mahalia Jackson explores more than five decades of Jackson’s life, including her tumultuous relationship with her mother’s older sister Aunt Duke (Janet Hubert)

The film is written and executive produced by Ericka Nicole Malone, co-executive produced by Phillip E. Robinson, produced by Vince Allen and directed by Denise Dowse (“Ray,” “The Resident”). Besides Ledisi (“Selma,” “Pose”) and Hubert, the film also stars Columbus Short (“Stomp The Yard,” “Cadillac Records”), Keith David (“Greenleaf”), Wendy Raquel Robinson (“The Game”), Vanessa Estelle Williams (“Soul Food,” “9-1-1”), Keith Robinson (“Dreamgirls”), and Corbin Bleu (“High School Musical”).

FX’s “Fleishman Is In Trouble,” starring Jesse Eisenberg, Lizzy Caplan and Claire Danes, will premiere Thursday, November 17, on Hulu. The premiere will feature the first two episodes of the eight-episode series, with a new episode available each subsequent Thursday.

The series tells the story of Eisenberg’s recently divorced 41-year-old Toby Fleishman, whose ex-wife Rachel, played by Danes, suddenly disappears, leaving him with two kids and little clue as to when she’ll return. Caplan plays Libby, one of Toby’s best friends.

“Fleishman” was created for television by Taffy Brodesser-Akner, who adapted from her novel of the same title and executive produces alongside Sarah Timberman, Carl Beverly and Susannah Grant. Valerie Faris and Jonathan Dayton also executive produce as well as direct multiple episodes across the series. Shari Springer Berman and Robert Pulcini serve as additional executive producers on the multiple episodes they directed. “Fleishman Is In Trouble” is produced by ABC Signature. The series will also soon be available on Star+ in Latin America and Disney+ under the Star banner in all other territories.

“Supreme Models,” the first-ever documentary series devoted to top Black models, premieres Sept. 26 on YouTube Originals. The six-part docuseries is based on the book of the same name by entertainment reporter and former model Marcellas Reynolds, who serves as an executive producer, along with supermodel Iman.

The series will follow the evolution of Black models and their impact, not just on the fashion and beauty industries, but on American culture, the Civil Rights movement and how they helped transform society with increased diversity and representation. Appearances in “Supreme Models” include fashion and entertainment luminaries including Zendaya, Edward Enniful, Anna Wintour, Olivier Rousteing, Sergio Hudson, Zac Posen, Indya Moore and more.

Reynolds and Iman executive produce with This Machine’s R.J. Cutler, Jane Cha Cutler and Trevor Smith (“Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry” and “The September Issue”). Rolake Bamgbose, Donny Jackson and Douglas Keeve all serve as directors.

Watch the official trailer below.

AMC+ announced the return of its original series “Gangs of London,” which will debut its second season on Thursday, November 17 with two episodes. Following the premiere, a new episode of the eight-part season will debut each Thursday on AMC+.

The second season picks up one year after the death of Sean Wallace and the events of season one, with the map of the city redrawn as different groups have scattered and relocated. Returning and new cast will fight back against the new order, forcing sworn enemies to work together and family members to betray each other.

Returning cast includes Dìrísù, Paapa Essiedu, Lucian Msamati, Michelle Fairley, Orli Shuka, Pippa Bennett-Warner, Brian Vernel, Narges Rashidi, Asif Raza Mir and Valene Kane. Joining the ensemble cast for season two include Waleed Zuaiter, Jahz Armando, Fady El-Sayed, Salem Kali and Aymen Hamdouchi.

Gangs of London is created by Gareth Evans and his creative partner Matt Flannery. Gangs of London is a Pulse Films production in association with Sister for Sky Studios and AMC. Check out the trailer below.

