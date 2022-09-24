Ford F-150 Lightning Or Rivian R1T? Both Are Coming, Which Do We Keep? – InsideEVs

Well-known car reviewer Alex Dykes of Alex on Autos has both a Rivian R1T and a Ford F-150 Lightning electric truck on the way. In fact, it seems that by coincidence, both electric pickups could be delivered within weeks of one another. Alex wonders, which should he keep?

He explains that while he’s only been waiting months for the F-150 Lightning to arrive, he reserved his R1T years ago. The R1T came to market ahead of the Lightning, but only by a matter of months, which is interesting since Rivian has been working on the R1T for many years. On the flip side, it feels like just yesterday when Ford first unveiled the Lightning.

At any rate, Alex says he’s not really sure he’ll be able to keep both electric trucks. He talks about possibly just focusing on one or the other from the beginning. He also says that perhaps he’ll keep both for at least a period of time so he can review and cover them. However, he’ll likely eventually sell one of the two.

Alex’s R1T is being prepared to be shipped. It’s a quad-motor all-wheel-drive truck with the Adventure Package, the power tonneau cover, and plenty of extras. It cost $74,500.

The F-150 Lightning has already been shipped to a dealer. However, Alex received his invoice, and it reveals that the dealer has added a $10,000 markup. It’s the Lightning Lariat, and the dealer is asking $91,000, which throws a monkey wrench into this pickup truck competition for Alex.

He says he already complained about the markup and hopes for resolution, but he’s not sure what’s going to happen. If he can’t get the price corrected, he’s not buying the Lightning from that dealer.

Aside from these electric trucks’ starting prices, there’s plenty to compare, such as range, acceleration, towing and hauling capacity, interior comfort, cargo space, and much more. Alex takes a quick look at how the two trucks compare as he may eventually have to decide which is best for him.

