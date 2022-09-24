Samsung wins Design Excellence awards for The Freestyle and BESPOKE – SamMobile – Samsung news

© 2022 SamMobile

It’s that time of the year when Samsung rakes in awards. After winning the Smartphone Manufacturer of the Year and Smartphone of the Year titles, the company announced today that it earned four more prestigious awards for its efforts across the BESPOKE Home Appliance range and consumer electronics.

More specifically, the 2022 Australian Good Design Awards gave four prestigious Good Design Award Gold Accolades to Samsung Electronics for its BESPOKE Cube Air Purifier AX53, BESPOKE Refrigerator, BESPOKE AirDresser, and the compact The Freestyle projector. All four products earned a gold medal in the Product Design category for “outstanding design and innovation that improves the lives of Australians.”

According to the Good Design Awards jury, the BESPOKE Refrigerator “is a breath of fresh air in a conservative category.” The product gained the jury’s attention for its bold, colorful design that proves the “generic stainless steel straight-jacket” isn’t the only way to go.

The Australian jury picked Samsung’s BESPOKE Cube Air Purifier AX53 for its clever user interface, automatic dimming functions, wireless capabilities, and “whisper quiet operation.” Similarly, the BESPOKE AirDresser won the Good Design Award Gold Accolade for its subtle, compact design and built-in functionality.

Last but certainly not least, The Freestyle, which was one of our favorite Samsung products unveiled at CES 2022, earned the gold design medal for its powerful cinematic capabilities wrapped in a surprisingly small package. Its lightweight design allows customers to use this projector virtually anywhere, and the Australian jury says it is “a highly considered product that should be commended.”

The four Samsung products were evaluated according to a strict set of criteria by more than 70 Australian and international jurors.

Reviews

