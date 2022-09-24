iPhone 14 event: Everything Apple didn’t announce, and what’s coming next – 9to5Mac

September 8

José Adorno

– Sep. 8th 2022 10:15 am PT

@joseadorno

Yesterday, Apple finally unveiled its iPhone 14 lineup during the “Far Out” event. While it was a pretty packed keynote, the company’s customers are always expecting “One More Thing” to be announced. Here’s everything the company could have announced, but might be holding for a future event.



Apple has been working on more significant upgrades for its cheaper iPad. Information seen by 9to5Mac reveals that the new 10th-generation iPad (codenamed J272) will feature a USB-C port instead of Lightning. This means that Apple is finally planning to bring USB-C to the entire iPad lineup.

With USB-C, entry-level iPad users will also be able to easily connect it to more modern external displays such as Apple’s Studio Display. We have also heard from our sources that the new entry-level iPad will feature a Retina display of the same resolution as the iPad Air’s display

We can expect a slight screen increase to 10.5 inches or even 10.9 inches. However, more modern display specs such as a wide color gamut with DCI-P3 and higher brightness will remain exclusive to the more expensive iPads. While this iPad could have been announced during yesterday’s Apple event, it will likely be unveiled next month on a rumored October event.

It’s been a year and a half since Apple unveiled the latest iPad Pro during its “Spring Loaded” event. While rumors also didn’t expect that the company could’ve announced a new iPad Pro during the “Far Out” event, there’s always a possibility.

In a previous edition of his newsletter, Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman says he “would expect a revamped iPad Pro with an M2 processor,” which 9to5Mac sources can independently corroborate. With two versions, the 11-inch iPad Pro with LCD display and the 12.9-inch iPad Pro with miniLED technology, Apple is planning to bring the MagSafe connection to these tablets.

In addition, a better battery life with new accessories could also be on way with this product.

Apple is expected to release several new M2 Macs this years. In one his newsletters, Gurman writes:

Apple has been working on M2-based versions of the Mac mini, Mac Pro and MacBook Pro, so I think we’re likely to see at least a pair of those machines about two months from now.

Rumors about these computers aren’t new. Apple itself already announced that it’s working on a new Mac Pro. According to Bloomberg, a next-gen 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros could be announced during fall 2022 and spring 2023 with M2 Pro and M2 Max processors. Last but not least, a second-generation Apple silicon Mac mini is expected for at least a year now.

Unfortunately, neither of these products have been unveiled during yesterday’s Apple event, as the company focused on three main products: iPhones, Apple Watches, and AirPods.

Rumors about the Apple Mixed Reality Headset have been ramping up for this past year. During Apple’s September event, the company could have revivde Steve Jobs’s “One More Thing” phrase to tease the company’s upcoming Mixed Reality headset.

Rumors currently expect it to be unveiled as soon as late this year and start being sold in 2023. Since it wasn’t unveiled during the September event, Apple could be readying a “One More Thing” announcement for next month.

I know, I know. We haven’t even had time to recover from yesterday’s Apple event, but a new one could be on its way. Everything points that Apple will hold one more event in October, focusing on iPads and Macs. It makes sense because the company also has to release macOS Ventura and iPadOS 16, which will be available at least a month later than iOS 16, tvOS 16, and watchOS 9.

Which product were you looking forward to the most apart from the ones announced by Apple yesterday? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

@joseadorno

Brazilian tech Journalist. Author at 9to5Mac. Previously at tv globo, the main TV broadcaster in Latin America.

Got tips, feedback, or questions? jose@9to5mac.com

