Galaxy S21's Android 13 beta update is now available in the US – SamMobile – Samsung news

Last week, Samsung released the One UI 5.0 beta update to the Galaxy S21 series in India, South Korea, and the UK. Now, the update is being expanded to the US, and Samsung has officially announced the One UI 5.0 Beta Program for the Galaxy S21 series in the country.

The Android 13-based One UI 5.0 beta update is now available for unlocked variants of the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and the Galaxy S21 Ultra in the US. If you want to participate in the beta program, you need to download and install the Samsung Members app, log into the app using your Samsung account, click the Galaxy S21 One UI 5.0 Beta Program banner on the app’s home page, and then enroll your device.

Once you are done registering yourself in the One UI 5.0 Beta Program, you can check for the new software update after 10 minutes. Samsung could open the beta program to the Galaxy S21 series in more markets within the next few weeks. The One UI 5.0 beta update rolling out to the Galaxy S21 series in the US is a newer build than the one that was released in India last week. Maybe Samsung will call it One UI 5.0 Beta 2 in some markets.



The Android 13-based One UI 5.0 update brings an improved version of the Color Palette feature with up to 16 color combinations, text extraction feature in the Camera and Gallery apps, stacked widgets, new gestures for Multi-View and Pop-Up Window, more emojis and AR Emojis, and a slightly redesigned quick setting toggles area. Samsung has also tweaked the design of notifications.

The South Korean firm has also improved Samsung DeX. The Camera app has been improved, too, with a cleaner design. Samsung Keyboard, Device Care, and Digital Wellbeing features have been improved as well. The My Files app has better search performance, and the ability to filter and sort through search results. Bixby Routines now has more options and can suggest routines.

There are many other smaller feature additions, better performance, and improved privacy and security with the new update.

Samsung is working hard to ready up One UI 5.0 for a handful of Galaxy devices, and Members willing to take a bit of risk have had access to the beta firmware for the past few weeks. On the other hand, customers that don’t want to join the beta program have yet to gain access […]

Samsung’s One UI 5.0 beta firmware has had some issues with slow user interface animations. And although the most recent third One UI 5.0 beta update for the Galaxy S22 lineup appears to have fixed the slow response, the company used a bit of trickery to fool the user’s eyes. Samsung appears to have cut […]

Samsung Electronics is under investigation by the U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC) after Manufacturing Resources International (MRI) filed a complaint claiming that the South Korean company has infringed on its patents. MRI is a manufacturer of outdoor and semi-outdoor digital signage solutions, and the company alleges that Samsung Electronics and its SDS affiliate infringed on […]

We recently reported that although Samsung and SK Hynix were among the front runners in the acquisition of the UK-based chip designer ARM, Samsung may back out of this race because of antitrust issues and the increased acquisition price. The latest report now suggests that SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son is seeking a strategic alliance between SoftBank-owned […]

The latest Google Play System update is bringing new Play Store and Play Protect features to Android smartphones near you. According to Google’s official support documentation, among other multiple features, the Play Store will now help you make better decisions on installing the apps that you love. Moreover, the update also brings improved and more […]

Samsung has announced a couple of new rugged devices for enterprise customers in the USA. The Galaxy XCover 6 Pro and the Galaxy Tab Active 4 Pro are now official stateside, with one device hitting the market today. The Galaxy Tab Active 4 Pro is the first to go on sale through Samsung’s business portal, […]

Reviews

