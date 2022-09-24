Want to be among the first to buy Nothing Phone (1)? Then know this – HT Tech

Copyright © HT Media Limited

Nothing Phone (1) is creating a lot of buzz all over the internet ahead of its global unveiling on July 12. Nothing has earlier announced that its first ever smartphone will be available for purchase via an invite-only system, presumably to have better control over its inventory. This system will allow users to be among the first to get their hands on the Phone (1) post-launch on July 12. According to the Carl Pei’s company, this invite code could then be used on Flipkart to purchase a refundable Rs. 2000 pre-booking pass for the smartphone.

But now, it seems Nothing is planning to make Phone (1) available for purchase without an invite code too. This comes from the tipster Mukul Sharma who tweeted to share the information which suggests that the Nothing phone (1) pre-order pass may be available to all users in India. His tweet reads, “So the #NothingPhone1 pre-order pass is now seemingly available for everyone via Flipkart in India.” He has also shared a screenshot showing a pre-order pass of Nothing Phone (1) at Rs. 2000 ahead of its launch.

However, the Flipkart website portal for the Nothing Phone (1) still doesn’t provide the option to buy the pre-order pass for everyone. Though, it suggests that there will be some more information on July 7. It is still not clear if this is for those who already have an invite code or Flipkart will open the window to everyone.

Nothing earlier launched its transparent earbuds. Now, on a similar track, Nothing Phone (1) is also going to feature a semi-transparent design at the back for the first time. Plus, there are LED lines at the back, which lights the backside in a customisable manner! The launch event is on July 12, but the company has already shared a lot about its first smartphone. And the rest of the gaps have been filled by tipsters and leaks! Nothing’s CEO Carl Pei already confirmed that it will have its own NothingOS, a Snapdragon 778G+ chipset, and a dual-camera setup at the back. Well, it is tipped that Nothing Phone (1) will feature a 6.55-inch OLED screen with a 120Hz of refresh rate. It will be powered by a 4,500mAh battery with 45W wired charging support and 15W wireless charging.

