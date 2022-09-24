If you consider buying an iPhone or Apple Watch this weekend, stop! – Yahoo Finance

So you’re looking for a new iPhone or Apple Watch and figure Labor Day weekend is the best chance to score some good deals and save a few bucks.
Please don’t do that, dear reader.
This is the worst time to buy a new Apple (AAPL) device because the company is set to host its annual iPhone event on Sept. 7. The company is widely expected to reveal a slew of new iPhones and Apple Watches.
It’s not just that Apple is rolling out new devices in a matter of days. Even if you don’t want to snag one of those brand-new phones or watches, Apple could continue to offer last year’s models at reduced prices.
In other words, keep your credit card tucked in your wallet for a few more days, and you could score an iPhone or Apple Watch for a better price than you otherwise would during Labor Day weekend.
Apple will unveil the iPhone 14 line up on Sept 7, complete with a number of changes that will improve the overall user experience. The company is reportedly killing off the 5.4-inch iPhone mini in favor of two larger display sizes: 6.1 inches and 6.7 inches. The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro will get the 6.1-inch screens, while the iPhone 14 Max and iPhone 14 Pro Max will get the 6.7-inch panels.
Apple is also using new naming conventions to make the Pro iPhones stand out more. The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max is widely expected to come with the A15 found in last year’s iPhone 13 line, while the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will get new A16 chips.
The iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max are also said to get new always-on displays, as well as improved camera cutouts for their Face ID sensors and selfie cameras. What’s more, the Pros will have updated rear cameras with 48-megapixel sensors.
The Pros will also have triple-lens camera setups with telephoto, wide-angle, and ultra-wide angle lenses. The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max will be outfitted with wide-angle and ultra-wide angle lenses.
Those are some worthwhile upgrades, especially if you’re still holding onto an iPhone that’s three or more years old. But you don’t necessarily need to upgrade to Apple’s latest and greatest.
If the company continues to sell the iPhone 13, you can always choose to pick that device and save a few bucks at the same time. While the iPhone 14 lineup promises a lot of great features, it’s not going to be a wholesale reinvention of the iPhone 13. You’ll still have many of the same features found on the 14, and its processor will be powerful for all of your favorite apps and games.
Along with new iPhones, Apple will introduce its Apple Watch Series 8. The watch will likely include a new chip and improved battery life. There’s also reportedly a ruggedized version of the Series 8 in the works as well.
I’m not expecting a mind-blowing difference between the current Series 7 and the Series 8. Apple traditionally stops selling its prior generation watches rather than continuing to offer them as a cheaper alternative.
That’s why if you’re in the market for a new smartwatch, it’s best to hold off to see if the Series 8 has what you want, and if not, quickly jump online and scoop up a Series 7 for a reduced price before they sell out entirely.
Apple might also show off an updated version of its Apple Watch SE, which could feature improved capabilities. Either way, you’d be making a big mistake if you went out this weekend to snag an Apple Watch.
For now, your best bet is to hold out and wait for Apple’s Sept. 7 show. After that, go nuts.
