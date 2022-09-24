Dogecoin Price Prediction: Does DOGE have enough juice for more gains? – FXStreet

Akash Girimath

FXStreet Follow Following

Dogecoin price saw a massive surge in bullish momentum last week, leading to a quick explosion. This move pushed DOGE to retest a crucial hurdle, but it failed to break higher and the resistance level still stands even after two attempts.

Dogecoin price breached the $0.082 support level in early June 2022 as it crashed 38%. This downswing formed a base around $0.049 and started to recover slowly before slipping into a consolidation below the $0.072 blockade and the $0.062 support level.

On August 14, Dogecoin price saw an upthrust that resulted in a 12% gain with a sweep of the $0.082 resistance barrier. While DOGE is attempting to push through, investors need to note that a breakout could result in a 6% move to retest the declining trend line.

In some cases, this move could temporarily pierce through the declining resistance level to retest the $0.093 hurdle, resulting in a 15% upswing, but a daily or even a weekly candlestick close below the $0.093 could indicate a shit in narrative supporting bulls.

So, market participants can be optimistic and expect the Dogecoin price to rally. But this outcome is less likely to unfold due to a bearish outlook for Bitcoin price.



DOGE/USDT 1-day chart

A more favorable outcome for buyers would be to accumulate Dogecoin price at a discount. This scenario could unfold as a result of the rejection at $0.082, followed by a retracement to $0.072. A breakdown of the aforementioned support floor will invalidate the bullish thesis, resulting in a potential retest of the $0.062 support level.

Swing traders can start exploring a bullish entry after a sweep of the equal lows formed at $0.057.



Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Bitcoin price has produced three consecutive lower lows since September 7, but at the same time, the Relative Strength Indicator (RSI) has shown a positive rise demonstrating a lack of underlying bearish power.

Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse's appearance on Fox Business coincided with the XRP price rally. XRP price yielded nearly 30% gains overnight, rising from the $0.39s to a high above $0.50 in a matter of hours.

Litecoin price (LTC) sees bulls being taken to the cleaners as an early rally gets cut short and turns completely negative.

Chainlink presents a strong bullish structure following support at $6.50. A v-shaped recovery pattern attracts immense volume as bulls eye $8.15.

Bitcoin price takes the first step to recovery but needs solid confirmation that will arrive after a flip of the $19,539 level into a support floor. After a successful flip, investors could expect a move up to an intermediate hurdle at $20,737.

Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer.

Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.

Opinions expressed at FXStreet are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXStreet or its management. FXStreet has not verified the accuracy or basis-in-fact of any claim or statement made by any independent author: errors and Omissions may occur.Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained on this website, by FXStreet, its employees, partners or contributors, is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. FXStreet will not accept liability for any loss or damage, including without limitation to, any loss of profit, which may arise directly or indirectly from use of or reliance on such information.

source