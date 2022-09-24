Capture One Adds Wired or Wireless Tethering Capability to its iPad App – PetaPixel



Capture One has added the ability to tether to a camera to its iPad app, bringing one of the most requested features to the mobile platform.

The Capture One iPad app launched in June and brought its RAW conversion and photo editing software on the go, albeit with some caveats. It didn’t bring the full editing tool suite and was missing tethering capability, one of the biggest reasons photographers use Capture One.

That changes today, as an update to the app adds wired or wireless tethering and allows photographers to go directly from the camera to the company’s software without a full-size computer or the need to deal with memory cards or adapters.

“We are […] very proud to bring the fastest, most stable, and most reliable tethered photography to the iPad, whether you’re using a traditional cable or the mind-blowing wireless experience,” Rafael Orta, the CEO of Capture One says.

Capture One says that the iPad app has been designed and built to fully utilize the iPad including gestures and touch interactions, and users can now capture RAW files directly into iPad, batch edit, apply styles, and share their work with creative teams, client, and online in real-time, anywhere.

The update adds the ability to tether a camera to the iPad app via a USB cable or WiFi. Users can remotely trigger a capture from the iPad with what the company describes as its first shutter button iteration. Photographers can automatically apply the same adjustments to all tethered photos, change a Fujifilm simulation of Fujifilm RAW files from a dedicated too, export originals and TIFF files, and use Auto Adjust to quickly edit images. The update also includes the ability to change the Wheel and “Quick Edit” sliding directions in the app’s Gestures and Shortcuts section within the Settings page and addresses some bugs and makes other unspecified improvements.

The update is available starting today. The update is free, but access to the app requires a subscription of $4.99 per month and is separate from a Capture One Pro 22 license, which either costs $299 for a perpetual license or can be subscribed to for $20 per month.

© 2022 PetaPixel

source