Elon Musk, In Response To Emerald-Mine Claim, Calls Former US Labor Secretary 'Idiot And A Liar' – Tesla – Benzinga

Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk lashed out at Berkley professor Robert Reich after the latter suggested that the entrepreneur came from an emerald-mine owning family.

What Happened: Musk called Reich, a former Secretary of Labor an “idiot and a liar” on Twitter on Tuesday.

You both an idiot and a liar

In the same thread, the Tesla CEO labeled Reich “suicidally boring.”

Reich is suicidally boring

See Also: How To Buy Tesla (TSLA) Shares

Why It Matters: On Tuesday, Reich shared an Inequality Media video on Twitter where he named several billionaires like Microsoft Corporation MSFT co-founder Bill Gates and Amazon.com, Inc AMZN Chair Jeff Bezos and questioned their status as self-made billionaires and their “rags-to-riches story”

On Musk, he said, “Elon Musk came from a wealthy family that owned an emerald mine in apartheid South Africa.”

Musk had previously dismissed the emerald mine narrative in March 2021 and said he had arrived in Canada in 1989 with just CAD 2,500 ($2,000) and paid for his own college racking up $100,000 in student debt.

Reich, 76, served in the administrations of Presidents Gerald Ford and Jimmy Carter and as secretary of labor in President Bill Clinton’s cabinet is the Chancellor’s Professor of Public Policy at the Goldman School of Public Policy at UC Berkley since 2006.

The professor is also the co-founder of Inequality Media which describes its mission as informing and engaging “the public about inequality and imbalance of power.

Read Next: Elon Musk Calls Out Fed For Too Much Latency In Rate Decisions Ahead Of Tuesday's Meeting: 'Problematic In A Fast-Changing World'

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

source