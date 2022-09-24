Design the next iPhone 14 and find out if you're right – Gearrice

You don’t need to download it since it comes in a web version, and you can use it from your mobile as well as from a tablet or web. Its operation is very simple and once you enter the web you can start using your tool to design and create the image of the next new Apple model that you want. You can play with family and friends to see who is closest to the real image of the iPhone 14 that you want, or use it for whatever you want.

If you have decided to create the image of the new iPhone to recreate any of the previous ones and even venture to play guessing games to see if the next iPhone 14 model is as you imagined it, you can do it from this web application. You can test with your friends to see who comes closest or make your own speculations and make them come true on your screen.

Once you enter the page, you will find an iPhone image and various items that you can use just below (the items). These are pro camera, dual, volume button, lightning port, notch, apple and android logos, home button, power button, mute, front camera, single camera, click wheel, antenna, headphone jack, googly eyes , etc. There are a plethora of options at your disposal. You just have to press on them and move them.

You can even change the color of some elements, add a wallpaper and much more. Given everything you have to use, you can add the elements you want to the main image of the iPhone that appears on your screen. Before that you can move the mobile image and rotate it until you find the area where you want to add them. Touch on the mobile and you will see how it moves.

You will realize that you can add new elements on the screen, on the back, the sides, below, wherever you want, to be able to make a creation to your measure In fact, if you make a mistake or regret it, you can remove some element pressing on it or change details such as color.

You can also create the design of the iPhone 13 you want to fun modeadding crazy elements like eyes, the Android logo or anything else you know is unlikely to be brought to life.

if you give to Presentthe image of what will be the new iPhone in action based on the details you added. You can see it as a presentation, in motion, to see a preview with everything it has. You will also see the estimated price that it would have according to the configurations that you have put on it. If you like the result, do not forget to save it to be able to check later if it corresponds to a new iPhone. If you do it from the web on your computer, it will give you the option to download the video.

If you are not convinced, you can go back to the editor and make the changes you consider. You can do it as many times as you want.



When the new iPhone 14 or 15 or the one you want is presented, you can go back to your design and check how much it looks like.

mobile news desk If you are looking to replace your old phone and buy a…

Fortunately, smartwatches can be used for quite a number of different tasks, as there are…

Social Media News Desk !!! Meta-owned Instagram has rolled out a new feature globally that…

Technology News Desk !!! China’s shot video app TikTok has announced the roll out of…

Type above and press Enter to search. Press Esc to cancel.

source