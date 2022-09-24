Amazon Great Indian Festival: Samsung offers discounts on Galaxy phones, to sell S20 FE for Rs 26,999 – Moneycontrol

My Account
The Amazon Great Indian Festival is all set to begin on September 23, and as with previous sales, buyers can expect a lot of discounts on electronics, smartphones and other products. Gadget giant Samsung, on September 19, announced a few offers as part of the sale on the e-commerce platform.
The Galaxy S20 Fan Edition (FE) 5G will be available for as low as Rs 26,999 during the sale, Samsung said. The smartphone features a 6.5-inch Infinity-O display with a refresh rate of 120Hz.
The South Korean company will also offer discounts on devices like the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, Galaxy S22, Galaxy M53, Galaxy M33, Galaxy M32 Prime edition and Galaxy M13.
The Galaxy S22 will be available for Rs 52,999 and the Galaxy S22 Ultra will see a discounted price of Rs 91,999. If customers pay an additional Rs 2,999, they can also pick-up the Galaxy Watch 4. The Galaxy S22 series runs on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, and features pro-grade cameras for great photos.
The mid-range Galaxy M13 will be available for Rs 8,499, the Galaxy M33 5G will be priced at Rs 11,999, Galaxy M53 5G will cost Rs 19,999 and the Galaxy M32 Prime Edition will be available for Rs 10,349.
