Nothing Phone (1) price and specs leak – TrustedReviews

Fulls specs and initial pricing for the Nothing Phone (1) have hit the internet, confirming that this could be a compelling mid-range option when it launches.

We’ve seen an awful lot of the Nothing Phone (1) already, largely thanks to the company itself. With Carl Pei as CEO, the upstart brand has been pursuing an early OnePlus-like approach of artful teasers, lifestyle interviews, and early hands-on footage.

What we haven’t received is a solid set of specs or concrete pricing – until now, it seems.

Tipster Yogesh Brar has fed 91mobiles with the phone’s key specifications. These include a 120Hz OLED display, a Snapdragon 778G+ SoC, and 8GB of RAM. Solid mid-range specs so far. The phone will be powered by a 4500mAh battery, and will support 45W fast charging.

On the camera front, we’re looking at a dual-sensor system comprised of a 50MP wide and a 16MP ultra-wide. There’ll be a 16MP camera around front.

These specs have been corroborated by the website RootMyGalaxy, which has also added pricing into the mix. Apparently, the Nothing Phone (1) will start from around $397, which works out to about £320, for the model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.

Bumping those specs up to 256GB of storage will apparently cost around $419 (about £340), while if you also want 12GB of RAM on top of that extra capacity you’ll need to pay about $456 (around £370).

Those are rough conversions, seemingly drawn from Indian pricing, and we’d expect the actual UK costs to be a fair bit higher. Somewhere in the £400 to £500 region, perhaps.

The Nothing Phone (1) will finally receive a full unveiling at a special launch event being held on July 12th.

