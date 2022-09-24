Alleged 49mm Apple Watch Pro Case Size Compared to Series 7/8 Models in New Images – MacRumors

With the rumored Apple Watch Pro expected to be larger than the Apple Watch Series 7 and the rest of the upcoming Series 8 models, leaker Sonny Dickson has shared new images offering an excellent size comparison of the new lineup.



According to Dickson’s sources, the Pro model will have a 49mm case size – larger than an earlier rumor suggesting between 47mm and 48mm. For comparison, the Apple Watch Series 7 is available in 41mm and 45mm case sizes, which is also expected to be mirrored in the standard Series 8 models with identical designs.

Combined with the flat display, a larger 49mm case size for the Apple Watch Pro could result in an even bigger screen size than the 1.99-inches initially reported, and could even turn out to be as large as 2 inches or more, easily making it the largest Apple Watch display yet seen.

Whatever the Apple Watch Pro display size turns out to be, it will compare to 1.691-inches on the 41mm and 1.901-inches on the 45mm ‌Apple Watch Series 7‌, offering substantially more screen real estate for athletes and fitness enthusiasts to display more relevant stats.

On Monday, 91Mobiles shared CAD images of the Apple Watch Pro’s new design and also claimed the same 49mm case size. The images confirmed the inclusion of a new physical button on the left side of the redesigned watch, a completely flat screen, and a protrusion housing the Digital Crown and Side button.



Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman later corroborated the validity of the design shown in the CAD images. Gurman previously said that the Apple Watch “Pro” will feature a significantly larger display that will likely “be bigger than most wrists.” It will also have a larger battery, along with a low-power mode, and a rugged titanium casing.

The new Pro model will sit at the top of the Apple Watch lineup, with pricing expected to fall in the $900 to $1,000 price bracket. Apple is expected to announce the all-new Apple Watch “Pro” during an event on Wednesday, September 7. The new high-end Apple Watch will join the new Apple Watch Series 8 and an updated, possibly more affordable Apple Watch SE in the lineup.

Get weekly top MacRumors stories in your inbox.

How big of an upgrade are Apple’s cheapest mainstream flagship phones?

Apple’s latest Pro phones replace the notch with an innovative “Dynamic Island,” but what else is new compared to last year’s models?

Apple on September 12 released iOS 15.7 and iPadOS 15.7, delivering important fixes for multiple security vulnerabilities, including at least one that has been actively exploited.

Figure out if the 14″ or 16″ MacBook Pro is the one for you.

Apple’s latest mainstream iPhone models come in two sizes with A15 chip, car crash detection, satellite connectivity, and more. iPhone 14 is available now, while iPhone 14 Plus launches on October 7.

Stage Manager multitasking, new Weather app, Display Zoom, and more.

Apple’s next-generation Mac operating system with Stage Manager, Continuity Camera, and more.

New 14″ and 16″ models with M2 Pro and M2 Max chip options as the most significant changes.



MacRumors attracts a broad audience of both consumers and professionals interested in the latest technologies and products. We also boast an active community focused on purchasing decisions and technical aspects of the iPhone, iPod, iPad, and Mac platforms.

source