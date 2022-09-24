Is Alphabet Inc.'s (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Recent Stock Performance Tethered To Its Strong Fundamentals? – Simply Wall St

Most readers would already be aware that Alphabet's (NASDAQ:GOOGL) stock increased significantly by 11% over the past month. Since the market usually pay for a company’s long-term fundamentals, we decided to study the company’s key performance indicators to see if they could be influencing the market. Particularly, we will be paying attention to ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.



The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Alphabet is:

28% = US$72b ÷ US$255b (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. That means that for every $1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated $0.28 in profit.

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

To begin with, Alphabet has a pretty high ROE which is interesting. Second, a comparison with the average ROE reported by the industry of 7.6% also doesn't go unnoticed by us. Under the circumstances, Alphabet's considerable five year net income growth of 32% was to be expected.

As a next step, we compared Alphabet's net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 21%.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await.

Given that Alphabet doesn't pay any dividend to its shareholders, we infer that the company has been reinvesting all of its profits to grow its business.

Overall, we are quite pleased with Alphabet's performance. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a sizeable growth in its earnings. Having said that, the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down, as forecasted in the current analyst estimates. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals?

Find out whether Alphabet is potentially over or undervalued by checking out our comprehensive analysis, which includes fair value estimates, risks and warnings, dividends, insider transactions and financial health.

Very undervalued with excellent balance sheet.

Very undervalued with excellent balance sheet.

