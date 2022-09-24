Non-fungible Token (NFT) Global Market Growth Forecasts: A $211 Billion Market by 2030 with CAGR of 33% During 2022-2030 – GlobeNewswire

May 27, 2022 07:08 ET | Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, May 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The “Non-fungible Token Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type (Physical Asset, Digital Asset), by Application (Collectibles, Art, Gaming), by End Use, by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2030” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The global non-fungible token market size is expected to reach USD 211.72 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 33.9% from 2022 to 2030.

The growing demand for digital art worldwide is one of the major factors driving the NFT (non-fungible token) market growth. The growing use of cryptocurrency globally is also anticipated to drive the growth of the market. This is because cryptocurrency is used by people to purchase digital assets.

The funding raised by NFT companies is also one of the major factors favoring the market growth. For instance, in March 2022, Magic Eden, an NFT marketplace, raised USD 27 million in a Series A round. The round was led by Paradigm, including grants from Solana Ventures and Sequoia. The company will use the funding for expanding its services and products.

The COVID-19 pandemic is expected to impact the market positively over the forecast period. The restrictions imposed during the pandemic confined people to homes and limited their sources of income. As a result, NFT-based gaming platforms such as Axie Game have gained increased popularity as they help people earn income amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

