Stimulus check: The state that is pushing for a $2K direct payment – Marca English

Editions:

En/lifestyle/us-news

Pennsylvania is supporting a $2,000 stimulus check

Governor Tom Wolf from Pennsylvania prepared a $1.7 billion proposal in February 2022.

Wolf’s deal included a $2,000 check payment to Pennsylvanians. The 2k dollar check will help the residents with utilities, groceries, and gas.

“Pennsylvanians should not have to choose between paying for utilities or groceries, childcare or gas. We have the opportunity and the means to ensure they’re not struggling, to ensure their success,” Wolf said in a statement.

“I’m asking the General Assembly to unite across aisles on this for the sake of every Pennsylvanian for when they succeed, our commonwealth succeeds. Let’s get this money out of our coffers and into the pockets of Pennsylvanians.”

Senate and House Democrats introduced two bills supporting Governor Wolf’s initiative, Senate Bill 1204, and House Bill 2531.

“Times are tough right now as prices have gone up on everything from gas to groceries, and I’m here to talk about solutions,” Wolf said.

“I support long-term solutions to better support working families, like raising the minimum wage, but I’m also proposing a solution to help Pennsylvanians get back on their feet right now.”

All Pennsylvanians making $80,000 or less will be eligible to obtain the $2,000 stimulus.

“The program aims to help families still recovering economically from the COVID-19 pandemic or support them with covering pandemic-related costs and managing the current, everyday increasing cost of living,” Wolf said in a press release.

Governor Wolf and his Democratic arm have everything on the table to advance the bill.

However, the Republican legislators “continue to sit on billions,” as the governor described.

They are delaying the $2,000 stimulus check to Pennsylvanians in need. He requested to start calling all Republican legislators to advance the bill.

“People are struggling right now. But our Republican legislators continue to sit on billions in federal recovery funds. It’s baffling,” Wolf tweeted.

“I’m still pushing for my plan to send $2K in direct aid to households making less than $80K.”

© Unidad Editorial Información Deportiva, S.L.U. All rights reserved.

Follow us

source