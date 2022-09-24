Best Buy Challenges Amazon Prime Day with Upcoming 'Black Friday in July Sale' – CNET

Your guide to a better future

The sale, which kicks off on July 11, starts a day before Amazon begins its official Prime Day deals this year.

Jared DiPane

Managing Editor, Commerce

Jared DiPane is a Managing Editor of Commerce @ CNET, helping find and deliver all the best deals on products you love and some you never knew about. Previously, he managed commerce content & initiatives for Digital Trends, Mobile Nations, & Future PLC. When not working, he’s likely spending time with his family, building something, or over analyzing his next purchase.

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET’s guide to everything you need to know and how to find the best deals.

Update: Best Buy’s Black Friday in July sale is now live, be sure to shop the best deals today!

We’ve known for a few weeks that Amazon Prime Day deals were officially kicking off on July 12, and since then we’ve seen a few competitors announce similar sales. Now, Best Buy is joining in on the action with an official announcement of its upcoming Black Friday in July Sale, which competes with Prime Day and starts on July 11. The three-day sale will cover nearly everything the big-box retailer sells, such as TVs, headphones, laptops and much more.

One advantage that Best Buy has over Amazon’s Prime Day event is that you’re able to shop online and pick orders up as soon as the same day, where availability permits. You’ll just need to look for the “Store Pickup” option during checkout, and most Best Buy locations even offer a curbside pickup option at this point. On thousands of other products, Best Buy is offering free same-day delivery and on orders of $35 or more you can get free next-day delivery.

Best Buy did preview some of the deals that will be available next week. These include:

While the sale is set to kick off on July 11, Best Buy is giving members of its Totaltech program an extra day to shop the deals. This means that Totaltech members can start shopping all of Best Buy’s Black Friday in July deals on July 10, and the deals will remain available to them until July 17. This gives Totaltech members an extra five days to shop the big sale. In addition, Totaltech members will have a chance to purchase hard-to-find products during the sale and will be notified beforehand with the details.

If you aren’t a Totaltech member, you can sign up for an annual subscription now for $200 per year.

