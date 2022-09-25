iPhone 14 Max: All you need to know about Apple's first big-screen, non-Pro iPhone – The Indian Express

Apple recently confirmed that the iPhone 14 series will be launched on September 7 and as always, many are wondering if the upcoming iPhones will see a price hike. Unlike multiple new features and changes with the iPhone 14-series, the most interesting addition is the new iPhone 14 Max, a non-Pro iPhone 14 that will have the size of the Pro-Max variants at an affordable price. Multiple reports have confirmed for months that the new non-Pro iPhone 14 Max will replace the iPhone 14 Mini, a claim that has also been backed by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman.

If this turns out to be true, the iPhone 14 Max will be the first non-pro iPhone with a large screen. Talking about screen size, the iPhone 14 Max will reportedly have a 6.7-inch display, which happens to be the same size as the iPhone 14 Pro Max, but without Pro-motion technology, new ‘i-shaped’ notch and other Pro-only features.

However, display analyst Ross Young suggests that the iPhone 14 Max will be in short supply soon after its launch. He went on to say that the display panel shipments for the new models are way behind compared to where they should be.

According to reputed Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the iPhone 14 Max might be powered by last year’s A15 chip or a variant with some upgrades. Also, the base variant of the Apple iPhone 14 Max is expected to offer 128GB of internal storage.

Then there is the question of how Apple will be pricing the iPhone 14 Max. With a large screen and A15 chipset, the tech giant might place it somewhere between the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. While Ming-Chi Kuo suggests that Apple will increase the price by 15%, Wedbush analyst Dan Ives says that the price will be increased by $100 across all models except the vanilla iPhone 14.

That said, these are just speculations at this point and we should know more concrete details during the launch.

