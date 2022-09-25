Traders say $4,000 Ethereum back on the cards 'if' this bullish chart pattern plays out – Cointelegraph

Global tensions that could trigger a correction in markets abound, but traders say ETH’s current setup could result in a swift return to the $4,000 level.

Global and macroeconomic concerns ranging from rising inflation rates in the United States to the prospect of Russia invading Ukraine continue to spark volatility in financial markets.

To the surprise of many analysts, the mood in the cryptocurrency market shifted in a positive direction on Feb. 15 after Bitcoin (BTC) climbed to $44,500 and Ether (ETH) regained support at $3,100.

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView shows that after bouncing off a low of $2,826 in the early trading hours on Feb. 15, the price of Ether rallied 11.4% to a daily high of $3,148.

Here’s a look at what several traders in the market are saying about the recent price action for Ether and what to be on the lookout for in the weeks ahead.

The stiff resistance facing Ether was addressed in a tweet by independent market analyst Michaël van de Poppe, who posted the following chart outlining the major support and resistance zones for the top altcoin.

Van de Poppe said:

A more positive take on the path ahead was offered by crypto trader and pseudonymous Twitter user Phoneix, who posted the following chart providing one possible trajectory for the price of Ether.

Phoenix said:

A final bit of insight into the long-term price structure for Ether was addressed by trader Glen Goodman, author of The Crypto Trader. Goodman posted the following charts comparing the formation of an inverse head-and-shoulders formation on the BTC and ETH charts, noting that the “head & shoulders patterns are nearing completion.”

Goodman said:

The overall cryptocurrency market capitalization now stands at $1.978 trillion, and Bitcoin’s dominance rate is 42.2%.

